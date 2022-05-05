Round Rock ISD Students Receive Opportunity to Break Into Fashion Industry with Help from Shop LC
Local students pitching fashion designs in bid for prize and production contract with national home shopping channel
Shop LC is invested in the education of children and the betterment of their futures.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The grand finale for months of hard work is about to pay off for students of Round Rock ISD during the Round Rock Fashion Collective Competition.
— Michelle Long, Director of Communication
“Shop LC is invested in the education of children and the betterment of their futures,” explains Michelle Long, Director of Communication for Shop LC. “This is one of the many ways we give back to education.”
On May 7th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Time, students will be pitching their designs in front of Shop LC judges. This is the culmination of months of hard work for these kids during their partnership with the home shopping channel, learning about the ins and outs of the fashion industry. Previously, students spent time in the classroom with Shop LC and also walked the runway at Austin Fashion Week where they were able to debut some of their designs.
Local fashion industry icons Matt Swinney, CEO of Fashion by Texas, and TV style expert Michelle Washington will help judge the student entries. The top three students will receive a cash prize, and their designs will be manufactured and sold by Shop LC over live television and through its website.
Learn more about Shop LC and Your Purchase Feeds
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
Darren Bogus
Shop LC
+1 512-903-3021
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn