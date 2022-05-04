HSPLS News Release: Hawai‘i’s Public Libraries Celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 

HONOLULU – Join the Hawai’i State Public Library System’s latest reading challenge throughout May to celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Readers of all ages are invited to log reading minutes, find recommended reading lists, and explore links to virtual experiences and resources in honor of this month’s reading challenge theme. Active participants will be entered for a chance to win lucky prize drawings provided by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i.

Joining the May reading challenge is easy! Sign-up or log in at librarieshawaii.beanstack.org.

A special virtual program in honor of this month’s theme with artist and illustrator Solomon Enos will be on Saturday, May 21st at 12noon. Mr. Enos will talk story about his art and the concept of Hawaiian Science Fiction followed by a question and answer session. To register for the event, go to librarieshawaii.org/event/solomon-enos/.

Visit librarieshawaii.org/events often for a schedule of upcoming events.

