DLNR News Release: FEWER BAGS OF TRASH FOUND IN THE ALA WAI SMALL BOAT HARBOR

(HONOLULU) – Fewer bags of stinky, foul trash have been ending up in the trap at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.

Last October, staff from 4ocean, an international public benefit corporation, began pulling multiple bags of rubbish floating into already contained areas at the trash catchment at the harbor’s mouth. Prior to publicity about the situation in February, the group pulled six bags from the trash boom every two weeks. While no bags were pulled in April, there is currently one bag in the boom.

“We had one bag recently, but it’s settled down after bringing attention to it,” Kristen Kelly with 4ocean said. “Thanks to everyone who paid attention and provided tips.”

On several occasions, officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) walked the canal upstream from Ala Wai Bridge to try and locate the source of the bags. Officers were never able to find anything.

Anyone caught throwing trash into any Hawai‘i waterway could face criminal littering charges.

If you have information or see anyone dumping trash into streams, lakes, or the ocean, call the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) hotline at 643-DLNR (3-5-6-7), report it via the free DLNRTip app, or call 9-1-1.

