RESPONSE TO THE LETTER TO THE EDITORIAL;

SAMOA, May 4 - From the Press Secretariat;

The Government Press Secretariat would like to correct several misinformation published on the Samoa Observer Editorial headlined, “Ministry’s vaccination data discrepancies worry,” on Wednesday 4th May 2022.

The editorial quoted the Prime Minister in her address on Monday evening where she announced previous data from the Ministry of Health sit-reps.

The editors wrote, “…92.6% of those 18 years and above received two doses; 86.6% of those aged 12-17 received two doses; 58.7% of those aged 5-11 years received two doses.”

Then in paragraph four (4) of the editorial, the board wrote, “…new sets of data showing that those aged 18-years and above (with two doses) had now reached 100.1 per cent; those aged 12-17 years (with two doses) was now 101.1 per cent; and those aged 5-11 years (with two doses) is now 96.6 per cent,” quoting a story published in the Savali Newspaper, Issue 11, dated Wednesday 4th of May 2022.

The corrections are as follows;

The Prime Minister’s address announced the following statistics;

92.6% of the age group 18 years and above have completed two doses.

For the age group 12-17 years old, 86.6% have completed two doses.

And for the age group 5-11 years old, 58.7% have completed two doses.

The statistics she announced by the Prime Minister were based on the latest report available at the time, from the 26th to the 28th of April, 2022.

The Press Secretariat officially released the new statistics made available on Wednesday 4th of May, 2022 that had the following changes in the vaccination numbers;

The logic in the numbers suited the change from the report on the 26th to the 28th of April 2022 that the Prime Minister quoted, to the latest report published on 4th May 2022.

We would like you to publish this correction on your next possible edition.