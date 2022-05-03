California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared Tuesday that “women will remain protected here,” a response to a leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.
May 3, 2022
You just read:
California Moves To Codify Abortion Rights In State Constitution After SCOTUS Leak
