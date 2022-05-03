California’s elected leaders were quick to condemn a draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court plans to vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and pledged to double down on efforts to protect the right to get an abortion in the state.
May 3, 2022
California leaders vow a constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights if Roe v. Wade is overturned
