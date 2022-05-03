Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,126 in the last 365 days.

California leaders vow a constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights if Roe v. Wade is overturned

California’s elected leaders were quick to condemn a draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court plans to vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and pledged to double down on efforts to protect the right to get an abortion in the state.

May 3, 2022

You just read:

California leaders vow a constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.