Salinas Valley State Prison Officials Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide

SOLEDAD – Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) officials and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the May 3, 2022, death of Edgar Delgado as a homicide.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on May 3, SVSP officers responded when Delgado was attacked by an incarcerated person with a manufactured weapon on one of the prison’s maximum-security yards. Officers used chemical agents to quell the incident. Responding staff transported Delgado to the prison medical facility where health care staff performed life-saving measures. Delgado was pronounced deceased at 6:57 p.m.

Delgado, 39, was admitted from Los Angeles County on April 25, 2008, to serve life with the possibility of parole for two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer or firefighter with the use of a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and possession of a firearm by an ex-felon.

SVSP officials have identified a suspect. His name is being withheld pending investigation.

The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office and the SVSP Investigative Services Unit are investigating the incident. The Office of the Inspector General has been notified.

SVSP opened in May 1996 in Monterey County. The institution provides long-term housing for 2,892 minimum- and maximum-custody male inmates and employs approximately 1,600 people.

####