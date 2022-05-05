Dr. Anthony L. Williams, DBA Named to the LPL Ambassador Council
Dr. Anthony L. Williams from Galene Financial, based in Houston, TX, has been named by LPL Financial (LPL) as a new member of the LPL Ambassador Council.
LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)HOUSTON, TX, 77027, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Anthony L. Williams from Galene Financial, based in Houston, TX, announced that he has been named by LPL Financial (LPL) as a new member of the LPL Ambassador Council. Dr. Anthony is one of 60 members selected from among more than 20,000 LPL advisors and institution leaders nationwide into one of three councils designated by the members’ affiliation with LPL. The LPL Ambassador Council vision is to deepen relationships with a diverse cross-section of highly dedicated financial professionals. In bringing together these earnest, respected individuals, LPL creates a well-informed, extended advocate community. The Ambassador Council program provides a formal opportunity for advisors and institution leaders to stay closely connected to LPL’s strategic roadmap and key executives, and to share their experience, feedback, and support with peers by affiliation type.
Council members serve a multi-year term and attend a series of in-person meetings during their tenure. They also contribute through year-round ad hoc participation supporting LPL communications, events and initiatives, and by connecting with their LPL colleagues on an ongoing basis to ensure their perspectives are brought forward.
About Dr. Anthony L. Williams
Dr. Anthony began his finance career in 1999, at a large nationally recognized financial services firm. He has been serving individual, family, and business clients for more over 20 years.
As a Co-Founder and Financial Advisor at Galene Financial, he works closely with investors from all walks of life, to help them manage their financial goals. Anthony has a long history of serving his clients and truly understands their unique financial needs. He believes in helping his clients using time-tested investment strategies, managing risk, and pursing competitive returns on their investments in the short and long term.
He considers himself a lifelong learner and has a passion for learning, while sharing new ideas wit others. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree, a Masters of Business Administration in Finance, and a Doctorate of Business Administration in Finance.
Dr. Anthony is also an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. He and his wife Renata enjoy spending time with their family and experiencing new adventures.
About Galene Financial
Galene Financial was founded with the goal of assisting our clients in every aspect of their financial lives. We’ve provided the most comprehensive and personal service available, thus earning a reputation for excellence in our industry. For each of our clients we strive to create financial stability and security to provide financial independence and peace of mind.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,** supporting nearly 20,000 financial advisors, and approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.
**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.
Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.
Galene Financial and LPL Financial are separate entities.
Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.
Dr. Anthony L. Williams, DBA
Galene Financial
+1 713-489-4322
awilliams@galenefinancial.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn