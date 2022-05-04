Governor Abbott Appoints Barrera To Texas Board Of Occupational Therapy Examiners

TEXAS, May 4 - May 4, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Estrella Barrera to the Texas Board of Occupational Therapy Examiners for a term ending February 1, 2023. The board licenses and regulates occupational therapy services in the State of Texas.

Estrella Barrera of Austin is the Associate Dean of Health Sciences at Austin Community College. She is a member of the Texas Occupational Therapy Association and the American Occupational Therapy Association. Additionally, she is board chair for the East Communities YMCA, board member for Lyon’s Garden, and a committee member for CapMetro Access. Barrera received a Bachelor of Science in Human Services from Pan American University and a Master of Occupational Therapy from Texas Woman’s University.