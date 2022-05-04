Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Palomin To Texas Board Of Physical Therapy Examiners

TEXAS, May 4 - May 4, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Omar Palomin, D.P.T to the Texas Board of Physical Therapy Examiners for a term set to expire on January 31, 2023. The board licenses and regulates the practice of physical therapy.

Omar Palomin, D.P.T. of McAllen is CEO of Performance Therapeutics. He is a member of American Physical Therapy Association, American Physical Therapy Private Practice Section, and the Texas Physical Therapy Association. Additionally, he is a member of the McAllen ISD School Health Advisory Council. Palomin received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Physical Therapy from The University of Texas Medical Branch and a Doctor of Physical Therapy from The College of St. Scholastica.

