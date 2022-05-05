Clutch Names Maven Collective Marketing Top Canadian Marketing Agencies of 2022

Maven Collective Marketing is delighted to be recognized by Clutch as a Top Marketing Agency in Canada for 2022.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B rating platform that honors marketing, IT, and software service providers, honors Maven Collective Marketing as a Clutch leader in Canada’s top marketing agency space in 2022.

The Washington DC-based review site has recently released valuable insights that named Maven Collective Marketing as their new pick for the top marketing agencies list in Canada for 2022. The listed agencies are meticulously selected based on their industry leadership, creativity, marketing expertise, and most importantly – notable client reviews on Clutch.co.

“We are honored to be recognized by Clutch as one of the Top Canadian Digital Marketing and Search Marketing firms. Receiving this recognition has everything to do with the wonderful opportunities we have had to work with outstanding clients that truly care about the impact we have had on their businesses,” elates Erica Hakonson, Principal and Founder of Maven Collective Marketing.

Clutch is the leading review platform that caters primarily to the B2B industry, including IT, marketing, and business service providers. The ever-growing review platform provides a unique space for B2B company listings. The annual Clutch report honors only the highest-ranking marketing agencies across Canada that commit to building their expertise and providing stellar marketing strategies that yield high-quality results for clients.

In addition to this honorable distinction from Clutch, Maven Collective gained praise from Visual Objects, a well-known portfolio website used by top global creative firms. Visual Objects has selected Maven Collective Marketing as the third-best Email Marketing Company in Canada. The Maven Collective Marketing team is extremely grateful for this remarkable mention.

With over a decade of experience, Maven Collective Marketing has delivered award-winning results to Microsoft Partners around the global. Learn more about the Maven Collective’s work on Clutch here: https://clutch.co/profile/maven-collective-marketing#reviews.

In addition to this acclaim, Maven Collective Marketing has been named among the Top 500 B2B Companies by Clutch and won several other coveted awards in the past few months – AVA Digital Platinum Award for B2B Website, AVA Digital Gold Award for Best Web Element and the Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award for creative work. For more information, visit: mavencollectivemarketing.com.

