Northwest Wyoming roadway shoulder sealing scheduled to begin near Dubois on May 16

Fog sealing of highway shoulders is slated for a mid-May start in northwest Wyoming.

Fog sealing uses quick-drying oil to seal highway shoulders, and is part of the Wyoming Department of Transportation's summer chip-sealing maintenance program.

Fog sealing is scheduled May 16 just west of Dubois on US26/287 (mileposts 45.66 to 49.00), May 17 on WY28 south of Lander (mileposts 59.65 to 67.88), May 23 on US14A east of Byron (mileposts 39.40 to 43.52), May 24-26 on WY120 north of Cody (mileposts 118.5 to 137.53), and May 25-26 on WY296 northwest of Cody (mileposts 23.00 to 32.96).

"We're asking people to avoid driving, running or bicycling on the fog-sealed highway shoulders for 24 hours," said WYDOT fog sealing foreman Tyd Erickson of Meeteetse. "All work is dependent upon favorable weather.."

"These roadways will be chip sealed later this summer," Erickson said.

WYDOT's summer maintenance chip sealing work, which includes fog sealing, is a cost-effective way of maintaining and extending the life of highways in Wyoming.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.  

-30-

