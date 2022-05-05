Managing Energy Efficiency Data and Drive to Decarbonisation of Housing Stock With the New Energy Evaluation Solution
CHELTENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOCIAL Housing Providers and Housing Associations can fuel their drive to Net Zero thanks to a new cloud-based Energy Efficiency Evaluation tool from Integrator Housing Solutions, designed to help organisations meet their Net Zero and EPC band rating targets.
All Housing Providers and Non-Domestic Landlords have to work towards the decarbonisation of their property portfolios to achieve the Net Zero energy efficiency targets by 2045 in Scotland and by 2050 in England and Wales; and to meet the EPC band C requirements by 2030.
Helen Harrison, Managing Director of Integrator Housing Solutions (IHS), says:
“Many Housing Providers will find the government deadlines on Net Zero and EPC ratings tough to meet and risk being caught out.
“The IHS Energy Efficiency Evaluation solution has been developed specifically to allow Housing Providers to measure and manage their housing stock data on their path to Net Zero by equipping them with a built-for-purpose affordable IT solution.
“The new Energy Efficiency Evaluation solution encompasses a full government approved bulk RdSAP calculation engine, together with our Energy Efficiency Targeting and Improvements Tools. These Tools allow users to set and review energy efficiency rating targets, and to plan a package of measures to carry out specific energy efficiency improvements.”
The Energy Efficiency Targeting Tool provides a clear illustration of improvement measures required to achieve specific RdSAP targets across housing stock, and, critically - how much the measures will cost to implement.
The Energy Efficiency Improvements Tool allows Housing Providers to evaluate their own proposed package of improvement measures and to see the effect on ratings and costs across housing stock, without affecting their live data, allowing for full evaluation before implementation.
Paul Harrison, Director of Energy at Integrator Housing Solutions, adds:
“Many organisations are still using inefficient workarounds or patchy spreadsheets, sapping manpower and resources.
“The new Energy Efficiency Evaluation solution is the perfect option for social housing providers that want to move to a more effective and productive way of working.
“Our cloud-based solution is the ideal way to manage Social Housing Providers and Housing Associations’ paths to Net Zero, and to implement a solution better suited to the online collaboration required for effective remote and WFH habits.”
The Energy Efficiency Evaluation solution is available as a standalone cloud-based solution, to work seamlessly with your chosen software via data API.
Existing customers of Integrator Plus, IHS’ full asset management software, can add the integrated Energy Efficiency Evaluation solution to their existing package, as a module.
Integrator Plus and our Energy Efficiency Evaluation Module brings housing associations and social housing providers dedicated software to allow them to better measure and manage their data on their path to achieving Net Zero.
About Integrator Housing Solutions
https://integrator.solutions
With over 21 years leading the way in Asset Management software development, IHS gives its customers the best of both worlds: technology and customer service.
IHS customers include housing associations and local authorities, surveyors, property consultants, and the not-for-profit sector.
*Find out more about our Energy Efficiency Evaluation solution: https://integrator.solutions/products/energy-efficiency-evaluation-module/
*Find out more about our management team: https://integrator.solutions/about-us/
