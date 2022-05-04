Submit Release
May 2 – May 6, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule￼

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, May 2

No public events

Tuesday, May 3

No public events

Wednesday, May 4

No public events

Thursday, May 5

3 p.m.         Meet with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Location:    Governor’s Office

3:15 p.m.    Join roundtable discussion with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Location:    Capitol Boardroom               

3:45 p.m     Hold ceremonial signing of the renewed Shared Stewardship agreement Location:    Utah State Capitol, Gold Room, 2nd floor MEDIA AVAILABILITY

4:30 p.m.    Meet with Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco  Location:    Governor’s Office

Friday, May 6 

12 p.m.       Attend private viewing for Sen. Orrin G. Hatch Location:    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Institute of Religion 1780 S Campus Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112

1 p.m.         Attend funeral service for Sen Orrin G. Hatch Location:    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Institute of Religion 1780 S Campus Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, May 2

8:15 a.m.    Lieutenant Governor’s team meeting Location:    Rampton Room

9 a.m.         Meet with director of elections Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

9:30 a.m.    Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m.       “Fire Sense” wildfire season kickoff press event Location:    Little Dell Reservoir (map) MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Tuesday, May 3

9 a.m.         Meet with the State Building Ownership Authority Location:    Rampton Room

10 a.m.        Meet with Utah Department of Environmental Quality leadership  Location:     Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m.  Meet with director of elections   Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1 p.m.         Tour Great Salt Lake State Park Location:    13312 West 1075 South, Magna

3 p.m.         Great Salt Lake media availability Location:    Observation deck, 13312 West 1075 South, Magna (map) MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Wednesday, May 4

8:30 a.m.    Tour of the Davis County Clerk’s Office  Location:    61 South Main Street, Farmington MEDIA ACCESS

10:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m.       Visit with TeenPact leadership group Location:    Utah State Capitol

2 p.m.         Honor Sen. Orrin Hatch Location:    Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m.    Capitol Complex meeting Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Thursday, May 5

3 p.m.         Roundtable with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Location:    Capitol Board Room

3:45 p.m.    Attend ceremonial signing of the renewed Shared Stewardship agreement Location:    Utah State Capitol, Gold Room, 2nd floor MEDIA AVAILABILITY

5 p.m.         Attend the University of Utah commencement ceremony Location:    Jon M. Huntsman Center, 1825 S Campus Dr, Salt Lake City

Friday, May 6

2 p.m.         Attend the Snow College commencement ceremony Location:    Terry Foote Stadium, 150 College Ave E, Ephraim

3:30 p.m.    Deliver Snow College commencement keynote address Location:    Terry Foote Stadium, 150 College Ave E, Ephraim MEDIA ACCESS

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###

