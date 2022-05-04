May 2 – May 6, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule￼

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, May 2 No public events

Tuesday, May 3 No public events

Wednesday, May 4 No public events

Thursday, May 5 3 p.m. Meet with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Location: Governor’s Office 3:15 p.m. Join roundtable discussion with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Location: Capitol Boardroom 3:45 p.m Hold ceremonial signing of the renewed Shared Stewardship agreement Location: Utah State Capitol, Gold Room, 2nd floor MEDIA AVAILABILITY 4:30 p.m. Meet with Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, May 6 12 p.m. Attend private viewing for Sen. Orrin G. Hatch Location: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Institute of Religion 1780 S Campus Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112 1 p.m. Attend funeral service for Sen Orrin G. Hatch Location: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Institute of Religion 1780 S Campus Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, May 2 8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor’s team meeting Location: Rampton Room 9 a.m. Meet with director of elections Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 9:30 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 11 a.m. “Fire Sense” wildfire season kickoff press event Location: Little Dell Reservoir (map) MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Tuesday, May 3 9 a.m. Meet with the State Building Ownership Authority Location: Rampton Room 10 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Environmental Quality leadership Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 10:30 a.m. Meet with director of elections Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 1 p.m. Tour Great Salt Lake State Park Location: 13312 West 1075 South, Magna 3 p.m. Great Salt Lake media availability Location: Observation deck, 13312 West 1075 South, Magna (map) MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Wednesday, May 4 8:30 a.m. Tour of the Davis County Clerk’s Office Location: 61 South Main Street, Farmington MEDIA ACCESS 10:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 11 a.m. Visit with TeenPact leadership group Location: Utah State Capitol 2 p.m. Honor Sen. Orrin Hatch Location: Utah State Capitol 3:30 p.m. Capitol Complex meeting Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Thursday, May 5 3 p.m. Roundtable with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Location: Capitol Board Room 3:45 p.m. Attend ceremonial signing of the renewed Shared Stewardship agreement Location: Utah State Capitol, Gold Room, 2nd floor MEDIA AVAILABILITY 5 p.m. Attend the University of Utah commencement ceremony Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center, 1825 S Campus Dr, Salt Lake City

Friday, May 6 2 p.m. Attend the Snow College commencement ceremony Location: Terry Foote Stadium, 150 College Ave E, Ephraim 3:30 p.m. Deliver Snow College commencement keynote address Location: Terry Foote Stadium, 150 College Ave E, Ephraim MEDIA ACCESS

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###