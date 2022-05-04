Boardsi CEO Gives Expert Advice in Entrepreneur Magazine
Boardsi CEO Martin Rowinski was recently featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, penning an article on balancing work and family responsibilities.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boardsi CEO Martin Rowinski recently published an article in Entrepreneur Magazine, 3 Ways to Stay Family-Focused in the Face of a Demanding Career. The article gave advice on managing work-family responsibilities, drawing heavily from Rowinski’s own experiences and practices.
Martin Rowinski is well-qualified to write on work-family balances, having established a successful corporate career while maintaining a prosperous and balanced family life.
His professional career includes multiple executive positions and in 2016 he founded Boardsi, the state-of-the-art recruiting platform matching boards and top talent. He continues to serve as the company's Chief Executive Officer.
Rowinski achieved success with Boardsi while simultaneously taking care of his boys, raising them as a single father for part of their childhood. Whether monitoring homework or coaching soccer practice, Rowinski is present and engaged, maintaining a home life despite his corporate responsibilities.
“The foundation of my work-life balance stems from a box-based approach to scheduling,” said Rowinski. “The strategy is simple, effective and immediately actionable. I’ve implemented boxes to run my schedule and my day, and this strategy has made setting clear, strategic boundaries a no-brainer.”
Entrepreneur Magazine is published by parent company, Entrepreneur Media, Inc. Founded in 1977, the American magazine and online site delivers news stories, op-eds, and profiles that support entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes. Entrepreneur Media is headquartered in Irvine, California, the magazine sees 10 issues annually.
Boardsi was established in 2016 to create solutions for businesses of every size and niche. Using custom AI matching technology, Boardsi has a unique ability to make connections between companies and qualified executives. Co-Founder and CEO, Martin Rowinski, continues to refine and expand Boardsi’s reach.
###
For more information and news about Boardsi, please visit https://boardsi.com. You can also find Boardsi on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Media Relations
Boardsi
+1 916-750-5237
email us here