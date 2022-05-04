Pavement Repair to Begin on Benson Road and 60th Street at Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 29, 2022

Contact: Mike Border, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says beginning Monday, May 2, 2022, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Benson Road under Interstate 29 to begin pavement repair.

Then, on Monday, May 9, 2022, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on 60th Street over I-29 to complete pavement repairs that were started last fall.

Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes, and to slow down through the work zone.

Iowa Civil Contracting, Inc., of Victor, IA is the prime contractor for this $5.2 million project which will include bridge deck overlays, approach panel replacement, and PCC pavement repair.

