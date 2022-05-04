Submit Release
News Search

There were 896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,149 in the last 365 days.

Pavement Repair to Begin on Benson Road and 60th Street at Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Friday, April 29, 2022

Contact:  Mike Border, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says beginning Monday, May 2, 2022, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Benson Road under Interstate 29 to begin pavement repair.

Then, on Monday, May 9, 2022, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on 60th Street over I-29 to complete pavement repairs that were started last fall.

Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes, and to slow down through the work zone.

Iowa Civil Contracting, Inc., of Victor, IA is the prime contractor for this $5.2 million project which will include bridge deck overlays, approach panel replacement, and PCC pavement repair.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Pavement Repair to Begin on Benson Road and 60th Street at Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.