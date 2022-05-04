Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education Hosts Early Career and Rising Educator Virtual Roundtable

May 4, 2022

For Immediate Release:

Contact: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486 lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education Hosts Early Career and Rising Educator Virtual Roundtable

Thursday at 6 p.m.: Join the Conversation and Share Your Ideas about Early Career Support and Rising Educator Preparation; Roundtable Hosted During Teacher Appreciation Week

BALTIMORE, MD (May 4, 2022) – As the nation comes together to recognize and celebrate our teachers this week, the Maryland State Board of Education (State Board) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are hosting an Early Career and Rising Educator Roundtable on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The roundtable will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/I05fHwZFyQg where viewers can join the live discussion and share comments.

The roundtable conversation will focus on several topics including teacher preparation programs and ideas for better supporting the recruitment and retention of early career educators.

Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury and Maryland State Education Association (MSEA) President Cheryl Bost will cofacilitate this important discussion, which will provide State Board members and MSDE staff the opportunity to learn from early career teachers and educators enrolled in teacher preparation programs.

“This roundtable will provide the much-needed opportunity to learn from our rising educators – what is working well, where there is the need for growth, and how we can attract more young people to the education field,” said State Board of Education President Clarence C. Crawford. “We want to be sure that we are providing our early career educators with the support and resources needed so that we can continue to strengthen our school communities and deliver the promise of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.”

“We know that the most important school-based factor in a student’s life is the educator in front of the classroom each day; teachers profoundly impact the positive trajectory of students’ lives,” said Superintendent Choudhury. “Ensuring that our teachers are getting the experience and skills they need to create equitable and welcoming learning environments across Maryland public schools is core to accelerating student learning and closing achievement gaps. I’m looking forward to hearing the experiences and ideas of our participants as we expand our capacity to grow, recruit and retain highly qualified, effective and impactful educators.”

“One of the most important things we can do during Teacher Appreciation Week—and every week—is to listen to the voices and ideas of our educators,” said MSEA President Bost. “As we’re facing challenging staffing shortages, we need to be thoughtful and deliberate about listening to educators and providing them with the resources, support, and opportunities to make sure that we continue to attract and keep diverse, outstanding educators in our profession and in our classrooms.”

Public input from this roundtable and other engagement initiatives will guide the development of the State Board and MSDE’s multi-year strategic plan and ensure every student in Maryland has excellent and equitable educational opportunities. All Marylanders are encouraged to view the YouTube livestream and join in a live chat to provide their input on the topic. Join this important conversation and make your voice count!

The State Board and MSDE also invite all Maryland residents to shape the future of our schools by completing the Maryland Public Schools Strategic Planning Survey. Public input will guide the development of a multi-year strategic plan and ensure every student in Maryland has excellent and equitable educational opportunities that help them realize their full potential. The survey, in English, Spanish, French, Urdu, Korean, Arabic, Vietnamese, and Chinese is available here: www.marylandpublicschools.org/survey.

Additionally, all stakeholders are invited to share their thoughts for future engagement opportunities at: http://bit.ly/MSDEEngages

# ##

5.4.22 Early Career and Rising Educator Roundtable Press Release