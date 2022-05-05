Cris Mikkelsen Joins BostonSight as Consultation and Professional Affairs Manager
Will provide dedicated consultation and fitting support to BostonSight SCLERAL customers and industry-wide scleral education
“Cris will be dedicated to consultation, fitting support, and education that empowers practitioners to best meet the needs of their patients.” ”NEEDHAM, MA, US, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight® announced today it has hired Cris Mikkelsen, FCLSA, NCLEM as Consultation and Professional Affairs Managers for BostonSight SCLERAL®. Mikkelsen brings 15 years of industry experience to BostonSight.
— Dr. Karen G. Carrasquillo
BostonSight SCLERAL aims to provide the best scleral lens fitting experience and outcomes with a data-driven lens design, integrated FitConnect® design and ordering platform, and expert fitting support. With a continued increase in customers, this newly created role will expand one-to-one fitting consultation and support to BostonSight SCLERAL customers via remote and onsite visits and promote scleral education to the industry via webinars, workshops, and conferences.
“We’re thrilled to bring Cris to the BostonSight SCLERAL team and, more importantly, to our customers,” said Karen G. Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, BostonSight’s VP of Clinical and Professional Affairs. “Cris will be dedicated to consultation, fitting support, and education that empowers practitioners to best meet the needs of their patients.”
Learn more about BostonSight SCLERAL at https://www.bostonsightscleral.org/
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. BostonSight PROSE® treatment is available at top medical centers around the U.S., Canada, and India. BostonSight SCLERAL® was launched to expand access to global scleral lens technology. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India.
Michele Hart
BostonSight
mhart@bostonsight.org
