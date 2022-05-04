Third Grade Students Send Hygiene Kits to Ukrainian Refugees in Poland

Third grade students from MSAD 72’s Molly Ockett School collected and assembled hygiene kits for Ukrainian refugees in Poland recently as part of a school project. Assisted by their teacher Brian Cushing, the students assembled the kits and sent them with friends who are traveling to volunteer at the World Food Kitchen and can deliver the kits to a nearby Ukrainian Refugee Center in Poland, which is ten miles from Ukrainian border.

“I am so proud of my students and their international outreach,” said Cushing.

Pictured is a collection of student artwork and messages, in Ukrainian that students included with the two suitcases of care kits.