Province seeks input on rodenticide restrictions to protect wildlife

CANADA, May 4 - To better protect owls and other wildlife, the Province is inviting feedback on proposed regulatory changes that will ban the widespread sale and use of second-generation rodenticides.

Due to their toxicity, second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARs) can pose a significant risk of secondary poisoning to other animals that eat poisoned rodents.

In July 2021, the Province introduced an 18-month ban on the sale and use of SGARs while government reviewed the science and developed recommendations for policy. The result is an intentions paper that outlines proposed permanent changes to the Integrated Pest Management Regulation.

The proposed changes would reduce unnecessary pesticide use by requiring individuals and businesses to focus on other methods of pest control, such as traps, less toxic rodenticide alternatives and removing food sources.

SGARs will be restricted for use by essential services (such as hospitals, food production and supply, transportation or conservation projects) and select industrial operators only. They will be restricted at the point of sale for all other users and require integrated pest management and record keeping.

Additional requirements will include:

requiring a licence and certificate by everyone using SGARs (including agricultural operators);

enhancing integrated pest-management requirements (including development of a site-specific plan);

prohibiting long-term baiting with SGARs; and

prohibiting SGAR use in critical wildlife habitats.

As proposed in the intentions paper, the regulatory changes are expected to come into effect on Jan. 20, 2023. This will align with the end of the temporary ban. However, if needed, the existing ban can be extended while the amendments are finalized.

Comments about the proposed changes are welcome until midnight on June 19, 2022.

Learn More:

To learn more about the proposed changes to the Integrated Pest Management Act and provide input, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/pesticides-pest-management/legislation-consultation/consultation