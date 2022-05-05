Data Science Wizards inducts Javed Tapia to its Board of Directors
Data Science Wizards (DSW), a Data Science AI Platform and Consulting company, has inducted Javed Tapia to its Board of Directors.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Science Wizards (DSW), a Data Science AI Platform and Consulting company, has inducted Javed Tapia into its Board of Directors.
Javed is a serial entrepreneur and a prolific investor across fintech, edtech, and AI. He has founded the Clover group of companies with interests in information technology (Clover Infotech), renewable energy (Clover Solar), and premium real estate development (Clover Realty). He spearheaded the open-source revolution in India in the year 2000 through a joint venture – Red Hat India with Red Hat Inc.
Commenting on the induction of Javed Tapia on the board of DSW, Sandeep Khuperkar, the CEO said, “Javed comes with extensive experience in leading companies such as Clover Infotech that is empowering its customers across transaction-centric industries including banking and insurance. His three-decade experience as a technology entrepreneur as well as an investor, his network across the global markets, and his guidance will be immensely valuable in accelerating our business and reach across industry verticals and global markets.”
Talking about his induction to the DSW board, Javed Tapia said, “DSW, through its flagship product UnifyAI, is empowering enterprises and communities to address challenges with ease through data insights by leveraging its data science and AI-expertise. I look forward to working closely with the passionate team at DSW and I am excited to learn more and be a part of the evolution of their innovative and transformational AI-powered solutions.”
DSW was founded in October 2019 by Pritesh Tiwari, Shivam Thakkar, Ramesh Khare, Sandhya Oza, and Sandeep Khuperkar with a mission to democratize AI for enterprises irrespective of their size or the stage of the data analytics and AI journey that they may be in. The company envisions the creation of an AI-powered data science ecosystem and wants to work towards ensuring that ‘AI-powered decision making’ is imbibed by all organizations right from the largest conglomerates to the smallest of SMEs.
About DSW
DSW is headquartered in Mumbai (India) and has an office in Ireland to cater to potential customers across the European markets. It is an Artificial Intelligence and Data Science start-up that primarily offers platforms, solutions, and services for making use of data as a strategy through AI and data analytics solutions and consulting services to help enterprises in data-driven decisions.
DSW aims to democratize the power of AI and Data Science to empower customers with insights discovery and informed decision making. We work towards nurturing the AI ecosystem with data-driven, open-source technology solutions and training to benefit businesses, customers, communities, and stakeholders. Through our industry-agnostic flagship platform UnifyAI, we are working towards creating a holistic approach to data engineering and AI to enable companies to accelerate growth and enhance operational efficiency.
Our niche expertise and positioning at the confluence of AI, data science, and open-source technologies help us to empower customers with seamless and informed decision-making capabilities.
DSW’s key purpose is to empower enterprises and communities with ease of using AI, making AI accessible for everyone to solve problems through data insights.
