Bisk Names Julio Morales, Jr. as Senior Vice President, Technology
Additional promotions to Executive Leadership Team position Bisk for continued growthTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, announced a key addition to its leadership team — Julio Morales, Jr. as Senior Vice President (SVP), Technology.
Morales, Jr. brings a proven track record of leading high-impact technology teams. Prior to Bisk, Morales, Jr. was with Nova Southeastern University’s Office of Innovation and Information Technology, where he was for 10 years, including the past two and half years at Chief Technology Officer. Morales, Jr. holds a Bachelor of Science, Business – Information Technology Management and is currently working towards a Master of Science in Technology and Organizational Leadership, Computer and Information Sciences. He is a United States Army veteran.
“Julio brings extensive industry experience, credentials and creative vision to Bisk,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “As our partners and programs continue to expand, he will be an asset to advance the success of our university and corporate partners.”
The company also announced these promotions:
• Dr. Richard Sites promoted to Senior Vice President, Learning Design
• Dean Rustin promoted to Senior Vice President, Student Success
• Dr. Joe Sloan promoted to Senior Vice President, Partnerships
With 25 years of instructional design experience, Dr. Sites creates engaging, student-centered courses for degree, certificate and corporate training programs. Rustin has over 25 years’ experience in the education industry and is committed to the student experience and leads all strategic efforts of Bisk’s Student Success Center. Dr. Sloan’s two decades of higher education leadership helps Bisk identify, accelerate and advance growth opportunities and the success of its university partners.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
