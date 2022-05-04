Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closure of I-69 Southwest Freeway North and Southbound at I-610 West Loop

HOUSTON – As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close all northbound and southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop Friday, May 6 at 9 p.m. until Monday, May 9 at 5 a.m.

The same closures will be needed for the following weekends: May 13-16 and May 20-23.

Crews will continue construction on the new I-610 northhbound mainlane bridge over I-69 as well as beginning demolition of the existing I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound, which spans over the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway.

To facilitate this work, there will be a number of additional ramp closures that will take place including some nightly closures. These closures and detour information can be found at I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project website .

Also, starting Friday, May 6 at 9 p.m., crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound exit ramp to Chimney Rock for about two months. Traffic will take the Fountain View exit ramp, U-turn at Fountain View onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. to reach Chimney Rock Rd.

These closures are part of the continued work to complete the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway Interchange project. Motorists should expect delays this weekend and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.

Additional road closure information will be posted at Houston Transtar and at the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project website. Follow HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates and more on this project.

For more information, contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077. Also Follow us on Twitter .