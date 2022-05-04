The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Hosts Annual Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day Event at the Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – On Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) hosted more than 500 children, along with their parents and caregivers, for the state’s annual Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the Florida Capitol. This annual event provides school-age children the occasion to learn more about the many diverse educational and career opportunities available to them in the future.

Children joined their parents and caregivers to tour more than two dozen exhibits from a wide variety of organizations, while participating in interactive, hands-on activities and learning about the many career options available to them in the Sunshine State. Featured exhibitors included Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Department of Children and Families, Department of Corrections, Department of Economic Opportunity, Department of Education, Division of Emergency Management, Office of Financial Regulation, Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Department of Health, Agency for Health Care Administration, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Department of Juvenile Justice, Lottery, Department of Management Services, Agency for Persons with Disabilities, Department of Revenue, Department of State, Department of Transportation, Department of Veterans Affairs, Small Business Development Centers, DEO Office of Film and Entertainment, Housing Finance Coalition, Guardian ad Litem, and the Florida Senate.

“Each day, the DEO team works with Floridians, communities, and businesses to further the state’s economic development initiatives and establish a strong, diverse workforce to meet today’s needs and future opportunities," DEO Secretary Dane Eagle said. “Our children are our future, and Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day offered our state organizations a chance to show Florida’s future workforce the many jobs and educational opportunities available to them in our great state.”

DEO hosts a career exploration event on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day each year at the Florida Capitol. Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day is a nationwide initiative of the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation, dedicated to developing innovative strategies and research-based activities in informal educational programs that empower girls and boys in all sectors of society.

