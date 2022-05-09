Magazzu Law Firm Joins BusinessExpos.com as Title Sponsor of 2022 New Jersey Tri-State CannaTech Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- BusinessExpos.com is pleased to welcome Magazzu Law Firm as the Title Sponsor and Keynote Speaker for our New Jersey Tri-State CannaTech Expo at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City from June 14-15, 2022.
A New Jersey attorney for 40 years, Lou Magazzu maintains a general practice of law with offices in Vineland, Atlantic City, and the state capital of Trenton. He graduated with a Bachelors of Arts from the University of Maryland and a Juris Doctorate from Villanova University.
Magazzu served as local counsel for Columbia Care which was awarded one of the six medical cannabis licenses in 2018-2019. Magazzu was intimately involved with the site selection and approval process, the related zoning and planning issues, and the settlement of both the dispensary and cultivation locations.
“We are excited to have Magazzu Law Firm sign on as Title Sponsor for our upcoming NJ CannaTech Expo,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for BusinessExpos.com. “As an experienced local attorney, he will be able to educate and answer your business questions and concerns.”
During 2021-2022, Magazzu served as counsel and advisor to two companies recently each awarded conditional cultivation licenses and one manufacturing license. In 2021, Magazzu was named on the InsiderNJ Cannabis 100 Powerlist as well as “Best of the Best Attorney” by the Daily Journal’s “Official Community Choice Awards.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear more from Magazzu Law Firm as the Keynote Speaker:
25 Steps to Obtain a Cannabis License in New Jersey, Presented by Louis N. Magazzu - New Jersey Attorney Lou Magazzu has been counsel to three clients which have successfully been awarded four cannabis licenses in New Jersey. As the keynote speaker, prepared with the first-time applicant and investor in mind, Lou will outline the steps to be taken for a successful application.
"For 40 years, I have been an advocate for emerging businesses in South Jersey and now I have added the cannabis industry to that list,” said Magazzu.
Looking to exhibit or attend one of our other Emerging Industry expos? Consider these dates in our lineup:
Illinois CannaTech - Aug. 3 - 4, 2022 - Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL
Ohio MedTech - Sept. 28 - 29, 2022 - Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, Cleveland, OH
Nevada GreenTech - Dec. 8-9, 2022 - Ballys Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
Puerto Rico CannaTech - March 2-3, 2023 - Puerto Rico Convention Center, San Juan, PR
MI CannaTech - May 3-4, 2023 - Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino, Mt. Pleasant, MI
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
Jennifer Wynn
A New Jersey attorney for 40 years, Lou Magazzu maintains a general practice of law with offices in Vineland, Atlantic City, and the state capital of Trenton. He graduated with a Bachelors of Arts from the University of Maryland and a Juris Doctorate from Villanova University.
Magazzu served as local counsel for Columbia Care which was awarded one of the six medical cannabis licenses in 2018-2019. Magazzu was intimately involved with the site selection and approval process, the related zoning and planning issues, and the settlement of both the dispensary and cultivation locations.
“We are excited to have Magazzu Law Firm sign on as Title Sponsor for our upcoming NJ CannaTech Expo,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for BusinessExpos.com. “As an experienced local attorney, he will be able to educate and answer your business questions and concerns.”
During 2021-2022, Magazzu served as counsel and advisor to two companies recently each awarded conditional cultivation licenses and one manufacturing license. In 2021, Magazzu was named on the InsiderNJ Cannabis 100 Powerlist as well as “Best of the Best Attorney” by the Daily Journal’s “Official Community Choice Awards.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear more from Magazzu Law Firm as the Keynote Speaker:
25 Steps to Obtain a Cannabis License in New Jersey, Presented by Louis N. Magazzu - New Jersey Attorney Lou Magazzu has been counsel to three clients which have successfully been awarded four cannabis licenses in New Jersey. As the keynote speaker, prepared with the first-time applicant and investor in mind, Lou will outline the steps to be taken for a successful application.
"For 40 years, I have been an advocate for emerging businesses in South Jersey and now I have added the cannabis industry to that list,” said Magazzu.
Looking to exhibit or attend one of our other Emerging Industry expos? Consider these dates in our lineup:
Illinois CannaTech - Aug. 3 - 4, 2022 - Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL
Ohio MedTech - Sept. 28 - 29, 2022 - Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, Cleveland, OH
Nevada GreenTech - Dec. 8-9, 2022 - Ballys Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
Puerto Rico CannaTech - March 2-3, 2023 - Puerto Rico Convention Center, San Juan, PR
MI CannaTech - May 3-4, 2023 - Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino, Mt. Pleasant, MI
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
Jennifer Wynn
BusinessExpos.com
+1 636-346-1266
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other