2022-05-03 11:36:00.853 Missouri Lottery Player Wins $55,677 Club Keno Prize

2022-05-03 11:36:00.853

A Club Keno player discovered he’d won a $55,677 prize while watching a drawing on the Missouri Lottery mobile app. His 8-spot ticket matched eight of the 10 numbers drawn, plus the Bulls-Eye number.

The winning ticket was sold at FastLane, 200 Brook Lane, in Laurie.

Club Keno is a fast-paced Draw Game with 20 numbers drawn every four minutes, in which players choose how many numbers or “spots” they want to play. The game is available at social environment locations like restaurants, bars and fraternal organizations, and it can also be played at convenience stores, grocery stores and similar Missouri Lottery retail locations.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Morgan County won more than $3.7 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $358,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $522,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.