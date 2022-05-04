The Global Video Streaming Market is expected to reach a value of USD 932,000.0 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.0% over the forecast period (2021 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

The increasing penetration of mobile devices and internet users, expanding demand for VoD streaming, technological improvements in the digital media business, and the growing requirement for transcoding to provide videos to the maximum number of people are projected to fuel the market's growth. The demand for video streaming software is being driven by these aforementioned factors.

/EIN News/ -- Westford, USA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To improve video quality, new technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) are being deployed. Editing, cinematography, voice-overs, scriptwriting, and a variety of other aspects of video creation streaming, and upload are all aided by artificial intelligence. These advancements are expected to have a favorable impact on the market's growth. AI is being used by a number of video streaming service providers to improve the content quality of videos.

Further, growing preferences for online streaming services over traditional TV are also projected to create a wide scope for the growth of the market during the forecast period. People are opting for online streaming services due to the ease, variety, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness they provide. VoD users, unlike traditional TV viewers, are not restricted in their material selection by geography.

The ability to watch films on the go with the help of mobile apps and high-speed network connectivity has pushed viewers to move away from traditional televisions and toward on-demand video streaming services. On-demand video services are substantially less expensive than cable TV providers' premium memberships. COVID-19 has seen a 20% spike in viewing across many OTT platforms as a result of its rapid distribution. According to the OpenX OTT Report 2019, 60% of viewers between the ages of 18 and 34 utilize OTT services.

Read market research report, " Global Video Streaming Market is segmented by Component (Solutions, Transcoding and Processing, Video Management Software, Video Distribution, Video Analytics, Video Security, Others), Streaming Type (Live Streaming, Video-On-Demand Streaming), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Industry Vertical (Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Academia and Education, Healthcare, Government, Other) & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2021-2027” by SkyQuest

The global video streaming market is segmented based on component, streaming type, deployment mode, and industry vertical. Based on components, the global video streaming market is categorized into solutions, transcoding, and processing, video management software, video distribution, video analytics, video security, and others. The solutions segment is likely to witness a significant share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on streaming type, the global video streaming market is categorized into live streaming and video-on-demand streaming. The video-on-demand segment is likely to witness a significant share in the market during the forecast period. Based on deployment mode, the global video streaming market is categorized into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is likely to witness a significant share in the market during the forecast period. Based on industry vertical, the global video streaming market is categorized into media and entertainment, BFSI, academia and education, healthcare, government, and others. The media and entertainment segment is likely to witness a significant share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on the region it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to hold the most significant share in the market during the forecast period. Australia, Singapore, China, India, New Zealand, and South Korea are among the developed and developing economies in the region. Attributing to the improved technological infrastructure, developed countries in this region are likely to increase significantly.

Developing countries are gradually improving and streamlining their business processes by using video streaming services. In order to simplify and optimize their business processes, densely populated countries such as India and China are moving toward video streaming monetization models. Furthermore, the region's high competitiveness is projected to spur the development of video streaming software solutions and services, which will improve the overall return on investment for media, entertainment, and education companies.

The prominent players operating in the market are constantly adopting various growth strategies in order to stay afloat in the market.

The report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

SkyQuest has segmented the Global Video Streaming Market based on Component, Streaming Type, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, and Region:

Video Streaming Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Solutions Transcoding and Processing Video Management Software Video Distribution Video Analytics Video Security Others

Video Streaming Streaming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Live Streaming Video-On-Demand Streaming

Video Streaming Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) On-premises Cloud

Video Streaming Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Media and Entertainment BFSI Academia and Education Healthcare Government Other

Video Streaming Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



List of Key Players of Video Streaming Market

IBM Corp. (US)

Kaltura (US)

BrightCove (US)

Panopto (US)

Haivision(US)

Vimeo(US)

VBrick(US)

Polycom (US)

Qumu (US)

Sonic Foundry (US)

MediaPlatform (US)

Akamai (US)

Limelight Networks (US)

Agile Content (Spain)

Ramp Holdings Inc. (US)

Sproutvideo (US)

Wowza (US)

Dacast (US)

Zixi (US)

Kollective Technology (US)

Muvi (US)

Movingimage (US)

Vidizmo (US)

Ravnur Inc. (US)

uStudio (US)

Contus (India)

Vidyard (Canada)

