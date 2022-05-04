Submit Release
Bridge and paving work starts on I-80 near Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wyo. — Travelers may experience delays as crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Avail Valley Construction, along with structure subcontractors Reiman Corp., have begun bridge and paving work on I-80 by Arlington.

The project will begin with bridge rehab work on the east and west bound bridges between mileposts 267.19-275.39.  Various structure work will be completed on twelve different bridges between the mileposts.

This is a multi-year project split into two phases, starting with structure work with paving work to follow. The structure work is expected to be completed by 2022. Paving operations for the project will resume in 2023, with an October 2023 completion date.  

Motorists on the interstate should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place for interstate traffic during this project.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.

