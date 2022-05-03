Kootenai River anglers: Get your creel packets turned in by May 10 for a chance to win some great prizes!

If you are one of the many anglers who participated in the 2022 Kootenai River Angler Science Program, thank you for investing time and energy into helping us. Information collected by all of you will help us manage the unique and fairly new burbot fishery in the Kootenai River.

Get your creel packet turned in by May 10 The peak of burbot fishing has come and gone, so make sure to turn in your completed creel packet by May 10 for a chance to win some great prizes! You can turn your packet in at the Fish and Game Panhandle Region Office, Far North in Bonners Ferry or North 40 Outfitters in Ponderay.

Remember, you didn’t have to catch any burbot to be eligible for the raffle, but you did need to participate in the fishery and turn in your packet by the May 10 deadline.

If you’d like more information about the Angler Science Program and the raffle prizes that will be given away for participating, check out this story or this flyer.

Other important reminders If you caught a burbot with a tag in its back this year, please report the tag if you haven’t already! By reporting tags, you are helping us better understand burbot catch rates, harvest rates and survival rates, which helps us manage the fishery.

You can report the tag number and location of where you caught the fish to Fish and Game. Reporting can be done over the phone (1-866-258-0338), online or as part of the of the Angler Science Program creel packet.

If you’re looking to understand a little more about how the burbot fishery came to be, give the video below a quick watch. It’s worth your time!

For more information or if you have questions, please contact the Panhandle Regional office.

You can also follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page to get regular news and updates.