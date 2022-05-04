James Slazas, founding member of ConsenSys, to serve as SGMCHAIN Advisor
The highly advanced blockchain tech company welcomes a well-known investment strategistLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGMCHAIN announced May 4th that well-known blockchain investment industry specialist James Slazas will contribute as an advisor to their team.
James Slazas is an Ethereum infrastructure developer and investor, and the founding member and CFO of ConsenSys. Currently, he serves as CEO for ValutLink Inc. and the is also the Founder of DARMA Capital. VaultLink is a “Platform as a Service” (PaaS) cryptocurrency and payment network, and Digital Asset Risk Management Advisors (DARMA Capital) is a CFTC U.S.- registered CTA/CPO/Swap company that manages more than $1.5 billion at AUM, specifically focused on blockchain assets.
SGMCHAIN’s 'Next Generation Blockchain Project' created a stir in blockchain industry with differentiated innovation. The most important development from SGMCHAIN is the 'SGMCHAIN Alliance Standard Token Agreement (SASTA)', a technical standard for SGM-based tokens that supports the functionality and popularization of DApps and NSTA-602, an NFT standard.
SGMCHAIN 'Next Generation Blockchain Project' maximizes industry synergy by integrating the best features of blockchain technology into the Metaverse. It utilizes the blockchain mainnet, a key technology that connects the Metaverse to the real world, along with the NFT market that enables digital or physical assets to be converted into NFTs. This next-generation Mainnet leverages 'Decentralized Identity (DID)' solution supply and 300,000 TPS to provide the highest speed mainnet available.
Until now, Solana has been recognized as the fastest mainnet with 65,000 TPS. However, SGMCHAIN has been registered as the world's highest speed mainnet, proving an astonishing throughput of 300,000 TPS.
With the beginning of the Web 3.0 era with NFTs and the Metaverse in the spotlight, the importance of blockchain mainnet technology is once again getting attention. The future looks bright for SGMCHAIN with this advanced technology being joined by such a well-known blockchain investment professional such as James Slazas. James Slazas’ experience at ConsenSys and using the Ethereum platform are expected to be a great asset to the future expansion and development of the SGMCHAIN ecosystem.
The SGMCHAIN Enterprise Alliance (SEA) officially launched this year with the aim of establishing a global blockchain ecosystem. SEA includes SGMCHAIN, EDGC, SNAC, KPOP Holdings, Xperon, Mintplex, Haeri Group, HUBOX, WOW NFT, SNS, Bus, industries such as medical, culture, sports, finance, and travel, with more than 100 DApps in each field participating. SGMCHAIN has an aggressive and strategic plan to use its mainnet technology to popularize competitive blockchain DApp services well into the future.
