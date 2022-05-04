Tuberculosis Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 38+ Companies by DelveInsight

Tuberculosis (TB) is a chronic condition and has become a global disease burden. Advanced technologies as well as the introduction of novel therapies are expected to improve the duration of treating TB. There are around 38+ companies developing the potential treatment for TB including Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., AnHui Longcom Biologic Pharmacy, Biofabri, S.L, Immunitor LLC, Shanghai Jiatan Pharmatech, GlaxoSmithKline, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Tuberculosis Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Tuberculosis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Tuberculosis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Tuberculosis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Tuberculosis Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 38+ active players working to develop 38+ pipeline therapies for Tuberculosis treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for Tuberculosis treatment. The leading Tuberculosis companies include Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., AnHui Longcom Biologic Pharmacy, Biofabri, S.L, Immunitor LLC, Shanghai Jiatan Pharmatech, GlaxoSmithKline, Archivel Farma S.L., LegoChem Biosciences, Quratis Inc, Qurient Co., Sequella, Inc., Vaxil Biotherapeutics, Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology, Global Alliance for TB Drug Development, BioNtech, TaBriX, Moderna, GC Biopharma, AJ Vaccines, Vaxxit Srl, Vaxil Bio Therapeutics, Vaxine Pty Ltd, TVAX Biomedical, Theravectys SA, Tydockpharma, PDS Biotechnology, PAI lifesciences , EpiVax, Inc., GlobeImmune Inc., Zymergen, Jiangsu Recbio Technology, and others are evaluating their lead assets to improve the Tuberculosis treatment landscape.

, and others are evaluating their lead assets to improve the Tuberculosis treatment landscape. Key Tuberculosis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include VPM1002, MTBVAC, ESAT-CFP10, V7, WX-081, GSK 692342, GSK3036656, RUTI, LCB01-0371, ID 93, AERAS-404, Telacebec, Sutezolid, OPC-167832, Tuberculosis Vaccine, TBA 7371, TBAJ-876, SPR720, BNT164, GSK2556286, GC3107A, MTbuVax, PDS0201, GI19000, REC 607 , and others.

, and others. A clinical trial for a tuberculosis vaccine candidate BNT164 is planned by BioNTech to begin in the second half of 2022 . BioNTech has collaborated with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation since 2019 to develop vaccine candidates aimed at preventing tuberculosis infection and disease.

candidate BNT164 is by to begin in the . BioNTech has with the to develop vaccine candidates aimed at preventing tuberculosis infection and disease. In January 2022 , GlaxoSmithKline’s GSK-3036656 saw its Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) climb seven points to 55% after its Phase II pulmonary tuberculosis trial was completed.

, saw its Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) climb seven points to 55% after its Phase II pulmonary tuberculosis trial was completed. In March 2022, Bharat Biotech announced a partnership with Biofabri , a Spanish biopharmaceutical company, to develop, manufacture and market a new tuberculosis vaccine ‘MTBVAC’. The partnership guarantee the supply of TB vaccines in more than 70 countries , especially in Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

announced a with , a Spanish biopharmaceutical company, to develop, manufacture and market a new tuberculosis vaccine ‘MTBVAC’. The partnership guarantee the in more than , especially in Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. In April 2022 , Moderna and the nonprofit scientific research organization IAVI entered into a new collaboration to employ mRNA technology to meet the challenge of a range of global health threats, including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and antimicrobial-resistant enteric infections, and COVID-19.

, and the nonprofit scientific research organization entered into a new to employ to meet the challenge of a range of global health threats, including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and antimicrobial-resistant enteric infections, and COVID-19. TaBriX and The University of Manchester are working in collaboration with TB Alliance to assess how effective TB drug candidates are alone and in combination with the current standard of care. TaBriX is a new spin-out company from The University of Manchester (UoM) with the mission to create novel anti-virulence drugs to fight difficult-to-treat infections.

are working in with to assess how effective TB drug candidates are alone and in combination with the current standard of care. TaBriX is a new from The University of Manchester (UoM) with the mission to create novel anti-virulence drugs to fight difficult-to-treat infections. Zymergen has demonstrated early results from its infectious disease program, supported by a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which discovered hundreds of potential novel hits against malaria, tuberculosis, and COVID-19 targets.

Request a sample and discover the recent breakthroughs happening in the Tuberculosis pipeline landscape @ Tuberculosis Pipeline Outlook

The Tuberculosis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Tuberculosis products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Tuberculosis pipeline landscape.

Tuberculosis Overview

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease that mostly affects the lungs. Tuberculosis (TB) is a major killer disease across the world and the Tuberculosis death rate is also high. The main Tuberculosis causes include the spreading of tuberculosis bacteria known as Mycobacterium tuberculosis from person to person via tiny droplets sprayed into the air by coughs and sneezes. When tuberculosis originates outside of the lungs, the symptoms of Tuberculosis vary depending on the organs affected. Tuberculosis can also damage other organs, such as the kidneys, spine, or brain. However, the common Tuberculosis symptoms are coughing for three or more weeks, chest pain, fatigue, fever, night sweats, chills, loss of appetite, and others.

There are two methods used for Tuberculosis diagnosis. These are TB skin tests (TST) and TB blood testing. A positive tuberculosis skin test or tuberculosis blood test simply indicates that a person has been infected with tuberculosis bacteria. If the Tuberculosis test comes positive for latent tuberculosis infection, the doctor may urge to take drugs to lower the chances of getting active tuberculosis because only active tuberculosis is contagious. The most commonly used Tuberculosis treatment includes Isoniazid INH in combination with three other drugs—rifampin, pyrazinamide, and ethambutol.

Find out more about what drug treats tuberculosis @ Tuberculosis Prevention

A snapshot of the Tuberculosis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA VPM1002 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. Phase III Immunostimulants Intradermal MTBVAC Biofabri, S.L Phase III Immunostimulants Intradermal RUTI Archivel Farma Phase II Immunostimulants Subcutaneous Telacebec Qurient Co. Phase II Bacterial growth inhibitors; Electron transport complex III inhibitors; Leukotriene inhibitors Oral WX-081 Shanghai Jiatan Pharmatech Phase II Adenosine triphosphatase inhibitor Oral TBAJ-876 Global Alliance for TB Drug Development Phase I Adenosine triphosphatase inhibitors Oral GSK2556286 GlaxoSmithKline Phase I DprE1 protein inhibitors Oral PDS 0201 PDS Biotechnology Preclinical Immunostimulants; Interferon type I stimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants NA Tuberculosis disease program Theravectys Preclinical NA NA

Learn more about the novel and emerging Tuberculosis pipeline therapies @ Tuberculosis Clinical Trials

Tuberculosis Therapeutics Assessment

The Tuberculosis Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Tuberculosis emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Tuberculosis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravenous

Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravenous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

: Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Bacterial growth inhibitors, Electron transport complex III inhibitors, Leukotriene inhibitors, Immunostimulants, Adenosine triphosphatase inhibitors, DprE1 protein inhibitors, Interferon type I stimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants.

Bacterial growth inhibitors, Electron transport complex III inhibitors, Leukotriene inhibitors, Immunostimulants, Adenosine triphosphatase inhibitors, DprE1 protein inhibitors, Interferon type I stimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants. Key Tuberculosis Companies : Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., AnHui Longcom Biologic Pharmacy, Biofabri, S.L, Immunitor LLC, Shanghai Jiatan Pharmatech, GlaxoSmithKline, Archivel Farma S.L., LegoChem Biosciences, Quratis Inc, Qurient Co., Sequella, Inc., Vaxil Biotherapeutics, Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology, Global Alliance for TB Drug Development, BioNtech, TaBriX, Moderna, GC Biopharma, AJ Vaccines, Vaxxit Srl, Vaxil Bio Therapeutics, Vaxine Pty Ltd, TVAX Biomedical, Theravectys SA, Tydockpharma, PDS Biotechnology, PAI lifesciences, EpiVax, Inc., GlobeImmune Inc., Zymergen, Jiangsu Recbio Technology, and others.

: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., AnHui Longcom Biologic Pharmacy, Biofabri, S.L, Immunitor LLC, Shanghai Jiatan Pharmatech, GlaxoSmithKline, Archivel Farma S.L., LegoChem Biosciences, Quratis Inc, Qurient Co., Sequella, Inc., Vaxil Biotherapeutics, Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology, Global Alliance for TB Drug Development, BioNtech, TaBriX, Moderna, GC Biopharma, AJ Vaccines, Vaxxit Srl, Vaxil Bio Therapeutics, Vaxine Pty Ltd, TVAX Biomedical, Theravectys SA, Tydockpharma, PDS Biotechnology, PAI lifesciences, EpiVax, Inc., GlobeImmune Inc., Zymergen, Jiangsu Recbio Technology, and others. Key Tuberculosis Pipeline Therapies: VPM1002, MTBVAC, ESAT-CFP10, V7, WX-081, GSK 692342, GSK3036656, RUTI, LCB01-0371, ID 93, AERAS-404, Telacebec, Sutezolid, OPC-167832, Tuberculosis Vaccine, TBA 7371, TBAJ-876, SPR720, BNT164, GSK2556286, GC3107A, MTbuVax, PDS0201, GI19000, REC 607 and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for tuberculosis drugs, visit @ Anti Tuberculosis Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Tuberculosis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Tuberculosis Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Tuberculosis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 VPM1002: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. 7. Tuberculosis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 MTBVAC: Biofabri, S.L 8. Tuberculosis Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 RUTI: Archivel Farma 9. Tuberculosis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 GSK2556286: GlaxoSmithKline 10. Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the Tuberculosis therapy in the pipeline, reach out @ Tuberculosis Vaccine

