Boardball is a more accessible version of volleyball, and a new favourite summer sport
Founder Amanda Nguyen designed Boardball so everyone can play volleyball anytime, anywhere.
Anyone can play anytime, anywhere, and they can play to any level, that’s what I love about it.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beach volleyball players know the frustration of jockeying for a spot in line to get to a net on a beautiful summer day.
— Amanda Nguyen, Boardball
A favourite pastime of beach sports, organizing a volleyball game can be a hassle. Eleven friends are needed and so is access to a net and a court.
Boardball helps to lower these barriers to playing volleyball by reducing the extensive setup required. All a person needs is a board and a volleyball to enjoy this new game that can be played with just a couple of friends.
Founder Amanda Nguyen designed Boardball so that people can play at the beach, park, gym, or backyard, with boards that are compact and portable, so anyone can play volleyball anytime, anywhere.
"Boardball is a new sport that aims to lower the barriers to playing volleyball by reducing the extensive setup required. Think volleyball meets Roundnet – that's usually the quickest way to explain it. Players can move around the board in a 360 motion, using that bump-set-spike-skill,” said Nguyen.
Volleyball was a favourite game of Nguyen who grew up playing it. Boardball came to her on a trip in Mexico when she and her friends hit a ball off a hard surface, unable to find a volleyball net. What started as a makeshift solution blossomed into a game, Nguyen and her friends played more and more, and one Nguyen was eager to share with the world.
“I unknowingly created a prototype and brought it outside for the first time. A group of people playing roundnet walked over and asked, ‘Can we play too?’ I answered, ‘Sure.’ Then a video recorded that same day somehow ended up on The Score, which is a popular media outlet. The video went viral, and I got a bunch of people inquiring about Boardball. That night we incorporated the business,” says Nguyen.
Nguyen founded Boardball with her childhood best friend, and before long they went viral and now have two Canadian Olympic athletes as part of Boardball’s founding team. Decorated volleyballers Melissa Humana-Paredes, 2019 World Beach Volleyball Champion, and Steven Marshall, competing in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Within just two months, the Boardball team was able to grow the sport to over 40 US states and 10 Canadian provinces - more and more people are playing every day.
Boardball joined the The Forge, McMaster University’s business incubator, and are bringing Boardball to volleyballers and recreation seekers across North America.
Boardball is a great way to stay active. With the world readying to move on from the pandemic, people will be eager to enjoy summer activities, so rather than growing frustrated waiting in a long line for a volleyball net, bring Boardball: it’s affordable, portable, and allows anyone to play on their terms and skill level.
“Anyone can play anytime, anywhere, and they can play to any level, that’s what I love about it,” said Nguyen. “We had a tournament recently, and we saw players just level up the sport. It was incredible competitive volleyball skills coming out. It also suits people who don’t play volleyball, just playing to a level that works.”
Boardball is a client at The Forge – a business incubator funded by McMaster University, serving novel and scalable start-ups in Hamilton, Greater Toronto, and Niagara Regions.
“The support from The Forge has been awesome,” said Nguyen. “The team has been integral to have helped us launch-to-market and operate effectively.”
To learn more and enjoy a new sport, visit Boardball today: www.boardballsport.com
