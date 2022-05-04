Dog Poop Bags With Handles - Pogi's Large Compostable Pet Waste Bags on Amazon Launch

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Online retailer Pogi’s Pet Supplies is announcing that its compostable poop bags are available for purchase on Amazon, with free Prime shipping for anyone who wants a planet friendly option for picking up after their dog or other pet. The bags, which feature easy tie handles and a grab and go box design similar to that of a tissue box, have been certified compostable in both backyard and industrial strength composting systems by certification agencies worldwide. The plant-based material breaks down easily in compost piles and compost machines alike, making it a much more eco-friendly option for disposing of organic material than plastic bags which are not able to break down at all. The bags are extra large, measuring 7 inches by 14.5 inches with their handles, and are available in boxes of 120 bags for $12.99 and 250 bags for $19.99 on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PKHWWWZ

These compostable poop bags from Pogi’s Pet Supplies are highly rated on Amazon, with an average of 4.2 stars out of five after 19 reviews. One 4-star review states: “Love these tie up bags, compostable and the perfect size. We have 4 [pets] so it's ideal to have a big bag so [as] not to waste.” Reviewers report that the bags are sturdy, and a couple of reviews suggest that they’re great for cleaning a cat litter box. For users who want something they can easily take on the go, Pogi’s Pet Supplies also sells compostable poop bags in small rolls that will fit a standard sized poop bag roll dispenser, and also has dispensers available, including a bundle that packs a year’s supply of compostable poop bags in rolls with two of their very own poop bag dispensers that can be attached to a leash or a key chain for the dog walker’s convenience.

As previously announced, the bags have been certified compostable by US, EU and Australian compost certification agencies which test how quickly a material or object breaks down under composting conditions.





Besides being compostable, the bags are sustainable as even the cardboard cores and packaging are made from recycled materials. In addition to the dog poop bags, Pogi’s Pet Supplies sells a number of other eco-friendly pet products for the environmentally conscious pet owner. Pogi’s Pet Supplies was named after an adorable French Bulldog named Pogi, and was founded because Pogi’s people wanted to take care of him using products that were good for their dog and in line with their earth-friendly value system. Anyone interested in checking out the collection of compostable poop bags, pet wipes, pee pads and more can view the products on Amazon or visit the Pogi’s Pet Supplies website for more information.

###

For more information about Pogi's Pet Supplies, contact the company here:



Pogi's Pet Supplies

Dar Ghafourpour

+852-9300-3570

dar@pogis.com

Dar Ghafourpour