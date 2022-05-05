igus® Adds Inch Sizes to the Interchangeable Spherical Bearing Line for Use in Industry-Standard Housings
Self-lubricating igus iglide® JEM insert bearings now available for inner diameters of 1.0", 1.5", and 2"STAMFORD, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus, a leading global manufacturer of engineered components to increase the service life of customers' machines, has expanded its igubal® insert bearing line to include inner diameters sizes of 1.0", 1.5", and 2". Until now, the low-cost igubal spherical insert bearings were limited to metric sizes only.
Engineered with high-performance polymers, the igubal bearings from igus are self-lubricating, lightweight, and a one-to-one replacement for traditional metal bearing inserts.
Direct replacement for existing metal insert bearings. No redesign
Pillow blocks and fixed flange bearings require constant lubrication and maintenance to combat the accumulated dust and dirt. The igubal insert bearings are maintenance-free and engineered especially for pillow blocks and fixed flange bearings with metal housings. igus igubal insert bearings can be mounted in seconds and last up to 8 times longer than metal bearings. The increased lifetime means fewer replacements and decreased operation costs.
Reduce costs and prevent premature machine failures with igubal insert bearings
The cost-effective insert bearings made of iglide have a very low coefficient of friction in dry operation. Due to its resistance to media, moisture, and other environmental influences, iglide insert bearings are also suitable for chemically demanding applications such as agricultural technology or even glass processing.
"All igubal JEM insert bearings are designed to operate in applications exposed to harsh conditions such as moisture, dirt, dust, corrosive, and abrasive environments," said Preston Sousa, iglide Product Specialist at igus. "They are ideally suited for bottling and packaging, conveying, glass and stone, and a host of other applications."
To learn more about igubal insert bearings, click here: https://www.igus.com/info/insert-bearings
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings as well as lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,900 people across the globe. In 2021, igus generated a turnover of €961 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more security for users. 234,000 articles are available from stock and the service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most important environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling of used e-chains and the participation in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
