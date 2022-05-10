KMK Consulting Welcomes New Market Research Principal, Dan DeSantis
Dan DeSantis has been named KMK Consulting's new Principal of Market Research, effective April 2022. In this role, Dan will drive the strategic and financial goals of the business unit through the support of marketing and sales efforts, development of research proposals, management of projects, and supervision and development of market research staff. As a member of KMK's leadership team, Dan will play an integral role in developing positioning and strategy of the Market Research division. Dan is based in Morristown NJ.
Dan comes to KMK with over 15 years of consulting experience focused on commercialization strategy for pipeline assets as well as life-cycle management. He has expertise in designing and executing custom quantitative and qualitative primary market research and building accurate asset and portfolio forecasts across the seven major markets and beyond. He is well-versed across a wide variety of therapeutic areas including rare disease, immunology, CNS disorders, oncology, renal disease, pulmonary disease, and cardiovascular disease.
Dani Heywood, KMK’s President, is confident that Dan is the man for the job. “I have worked with Dan previously and he always demonstrated how to think about data in really creative ways.” says Dani. She continues, “His experience in marrying data analytics with primary market research made him the perfect fit for the head of market research role.”
Prior to joining KMK, Dan served as an Associate Principal at Charles River Associates where he led their Forecasting Initiative in Life Sciences and was a thought-leader in helping shape their primary research offerings in collaboration with their Market Research Center of Excellence. Dan says of his new role, “I was immediately drawn to KMK by their outstanding leadership team and their vision. There is a unique opportunity here to leverage our expertise in analytics, behavioral economics, and technology to drive integrated, actionable insights to our clients. I am excited to get to work with this team and see where we can take this.”
Dan is also a highly experienced moderator, specializing in both in-person and remote interviewing one-on-one and with small groups across a variety of stakeholders, including HCPs, patients, caregivers, payers, and KOLs. He is an active listener, with expertise and knowledge across many therapeutic areas and markets. Dan also supported clients by conducting interviews of internal employees/stakeholders, corporate executives, financial analysts and hedge fund managers, and consumers across a range of industries beyond life sciences, including automotive, consumer goods, and personal care.
About KMK
KMK Consulting, Inc. has been providing operational support and analytics services to the pharmaceutical industry for over twenty years. KMK empowers life science clients to take down the barrier between data & insights so they can maximize their brand’s success and improve patient lives and focuses on four functions within the pharmaceutical space: Sales Force Effectiveness including Data Management and Incentive Compensation, Market Research, Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR) and Onsite Advanced Analytics Support. Additionally, KMK provides business intelligence software to increase field sales performance. A recent independent study rates KMK as a leader in the Sales Operations space for both quality of deliverables and willingness to recommend. KMK is based in Morristown, NJ, with offices in Boston, India and China.
