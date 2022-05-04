Submit Release
F&G seeks information about turkey illegally shot on private property near Midvale

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are asking the public for help identifying a male subject who illegally shot a turkey on private property near Crane Creek Road near Midvale at approximately 3:40 p.m. on April 30, 2022.

In addition to shooting the turkey on private property, the individual also shot from his vehicle parked on a public roadway. Officers were provided with photos of the vehicle and are asking for any information that will help them identify the individual driving the truck.

Information leading to charges being filed would be eligible for a reward from the Citizens Against Poaching program. Anyone with information can call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report it online. Individuals providing information can remain anonymous.

