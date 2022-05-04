Learning Management Systems Market to Flourish at an 18% CAGR, Reaching US$ 98.5 Billion in 2032, Future Market Insights

Companies Profiled In Learning Management Systems Market are Blackboard Inc., Callidus Software Inc., Epignosis LLC, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Jzero Solutions Ltd., Paradiso Solutions, SABA Software, Inc., SAP SE, and Sumtotal Systems, LLC

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This study explains that factors such as the growth in developments & initiatives toward digitalized education, massive adoptions of Learning Management systems among educational institutes, and increase in internet penetration and growth in smartphone adoption are expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.



The major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the learning management system market during the forecast period includes the growing demand for smart and interactive learning platforms, such as electronic learning (e-learning), open online courses, mobile education, and online tutorials, coupled with the growing preference for training and learning sessions. Educational institutes adopt tools to support and enhance the learning process and teaching efficacies.

Get Sample of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13099

Moreover, an increase in penetration of smartphones coupled with fast internet connectivity, rise in preference among consumers for learning management systems, and massive adoptions of these systems among educational institutes accelerate the learning management systems market growth. Additionally, an integration of artificial intelligence (AI) offers significant opportunities for learning management systems companies to expand their offerings, owing to factors such as automation of human-intervened operations.

Key Takeaways from the Learning Management Systems Market Study

Global learning management system (LMS) market was valued at US$ 18.8 Billion by 2022-end The US to account for the highest value share of US$ 31.9 Billion of global market demand for learning management systems in 2032 From 2015 to 2021, Learning Management System (LMS) demand expanded at a CAGR of 19.6% By Component, the solutions category constitutes the bulk of learning management system with a CAGR of 17.2%.

“An increase in penetration of smartphones coupled with fast internet connectivity, and rise in preference among consumers for learning management systems are essential factors propelling the market growth during the analysis period,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Learning Management Systems Market Competitive Landscape-

Blackboard Inc., Callidus Software Inc., Epignosis LLC, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Jzero Solutions Ltd., Paradiso Solutions, SABA Software, Inc., SAP SE, and Sumtotal Systems, LLC, among others are the top companies in the global learning management system (LMS) market.

Players in the global Learning Management System (LMS) Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products, which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market.

Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In July 2021, PowerSchool announced that it would price the class A common stocks at USD 18 per share in the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). This would help the company repay outstanding debt expenses related to the IPO.

In December 2020, D2L partnered with Microsoft to integrate Brightspace LMS with Microsoft Teams. This would enhance the learning experience by allowing to access a private Teams space on Brightspace platform.

In October 2020, Blackboard launched Blackboard Reach, its new solution for K-12 institutes. The solution was aimed to help parents to connect with teachers and have meaningful and real-time discussions.

Ask Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-13099

Key Segments Covered in the Learning Management System Market Report

Learning Management System by Component:

Learning Management Solutions

Learning Management Services

Learning Management Consulting

Learning Management Implementation

Learning Management Support Services





Learning Management System by Delivery Mode:

Distance Learning Management Systems

Instructor-led Training Learning Management Systems

Blended Learning Management Systems



Learning Management Systems by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based Learning Management Systems

On-Premises Learning Management Systems

Learning Management System by End User:

Learning Management Systems for Academics

K-12

Higher Education

Learning Management System for Corporates

Software & Technology

Healthcare

Retail

Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Telecom

Other Corporate Users

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Learning Management System (LMS) Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

TOC Continued…

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13099

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology

Telecom Power Systems Market- The telecom power systems market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period. The telecom power systems market is currently valued at US$ 4.53 Bn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 12.03 Bn by 2032.

Portable Monitor Market - The portable monitor market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 24.13% during the forecast period. The portable monitor market is currently valued at US$ 212.84 Mn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 1,848.51 Mn by 2032.

Finance Cloud Market - The finance cloud market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2022-2032, up from US$ 23.67 Billion in the year 2022to reach a valuation of US$ 90.11 Billion by 2032.

Optoelectronic Development Tools Market - The optoelectronic development tools market is likely to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 16.49 Billion in 2032, from US$ 6.24 Billion in 2022.

Data Conversion Services Market - The data conversion services market is likely to register a CAGR of 30.1% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a data conversion services market share of US$ 540795.08 Million in 2032, from US$ 38927.79 Million in 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/learning-management-systems-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs