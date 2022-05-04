A Bridge Replacement Project on Ponderosa Drive in Blair County to Start

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Wen-Brooke Contracting, of Three Springs, PA, will start work Monday, May 9, on a project to remove and replace the single-span bridge that carries Route 4013 (Ponderosa Drive) over Homers Gap Run in Logan Township, Blair County.

On Monday, the contractor will close the bridge and set up a detour. Demolition of the existing bridge will begin immediately following the closure.

The detour will follow Route 4017 (Juniata Gap Road) to Route 4015 (Grandview Road) and will be in place for the duration of the project. No delays are expected. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and follow all directions of the detour with caution. Local traffic will have access up to the closed structure.

Overall work on this $2.2 million project, includes excavation and bituminous paving to tie the new bridge into the existing roadway. All work is expected to be completed by November 1, 2022 and is weather dependent.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

