Travel Advisory: RIDOT Changing Traffic Pattern on Atwells Avenue Bridge Over I-95 in Providence

Starting tomorrow night, Thursday, May 5, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will change the traffic pattern on the Atwells Avenue Bridge over I-95 in Providence, closing one of the two eastbound travel lanes and shifting it to the right side of the bridge.

The current westbound traffic closure toward Federal Hill will remain in effect with a detour using Broadway and Dean Street. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps. RIDOT will maintain pedestrian access on the bridge.

RIDOT is repairing bridge joints and making other repairs to the Atwells Avenue Bridge. The work is currently trending ahead of schedule and all lanes on the bridge are anticipated to reopen by mid-June.

Work on the Atwells Avenue Bridge is part of RIDOT's ongoing $265 million Providence Viaduct Northbound project. In addition to replacing the nearly 1,300-foot long I-95 North Viaduct, the project will rebuild 10 additional bridges, many of which are of critical safety concern. It will correct inefficiencies, congestion and safety issues along this part of I-95, resulting in improved air quality and reduced vehicle emissions.

The Viaduct carries more than 220,000 vehicles per day over numerous local roads and highway ramps, Amtrak's Northeast Corridor and the Woonasquatucket River. It is the busiest section of I-95 in Rhode Island and one of the most heavily trafficked highway bridges on the East Coast. More project information is available at www.ridot.net/ProvidenceViaduct.

Construction on the entire project will be complete in 2025.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Providence Viaduct Northbound project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.