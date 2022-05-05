New York State Dental Association and Abyde partner to deliver HIPAA compliance to dental care professionals

Promoting our simplified solution to NYSDA’s members will be a priority as we empower them through education.” — Matt DiBlasi, President

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading compliance solution provider Abyde announces its latest partnership with New York State Dental Association (NYSDA), offering a complete user-friendly HIPAA program to NYSDA’s members.

This latest collaboration with the New York State Dental Association furthers Abyde’s efforts to assist dental practices in achieving total compliance with ease. The partnership will give NYSDA members ongoing access to Abyde’s team of compliance experts, leading education, and comprehensive software solution.

As HIPAA violations continue to rise for dental practices in 2022, the need for practices to recognize the importance and implement strong compliance programs is supported through this latest partnership. Abyde’s revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides practices through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, dynamically generated policies, and more.

“Our partners continue to be valuable additions to our rapidly expanding footprint! Promoting our simplified solution to NYSDA’s members will be a priority as we empower them through education,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “It is our shared goal that NYSDA members meet essential government compliance requirements in the most efficient and cost-effective way.”

“Abyde is the most efficient and cost-effective way for any sized dental practice to establish and sustain HIPAA compliance,” said Joseph R. Caruso, Jr, DDS, chair of NYSDA Support Services, Inc. “We are excited to get our partnership started.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About New York State Dental Association

The New York State Dental Association, founded in 1868, is one of the largest state constituents of the American Dental Association and represents more than 60 percent of dentists practicing in New York State. Founded in 1859, the American Dental Association is the oldest and largest national dental society in the world and serves as the leading source of oral health-related information for dentists and their patients.

For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com