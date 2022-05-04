The Robo Advisory Market Is Expected To Reach $135 Billion By 2026 Due To The Growing Digitization Of Financial Services As Per The Business Research Company's Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers robo advisory market size, robo advisory market forecasts, major robo advisory companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the robo advisory market, the growing digitalization in financial services is contributing to the growth of the robo advisory market. In the financial industry, digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the cloud, blockchain, and fintech are making it easier to access funds and assisting the finance sector by using automated techniques to improve customer experience. For instance, in December 2020, Franklin Templeton, a US-based investment company, announced a partnership with Bambu and Apex Clearing to launch Tango, a new turnkey robo-adviser. This partnership will benefit by using the Apex platform to facilitate trading and custody for the robo-adviser and using the cloud-based platform of Bambu to facilitate a white-label software service. So, rising digital integration in financial services is driving the market's growth.



Request for a sample of the global robo advisory market report

The global robo advisory market share is expected to grow from $18.71 billion in 2021 to $28.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.20%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global robo advisory market size is expected to reach $135.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 48.08%.

Advancements in technology are significantly shaping the robo advisory market. With the advancement of technology in areas such as advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing, the effectiveness of robo-advisory is expected to increase. This will enable robo-advisors to strengthen the value proposition and have a greater impact across the value chain. For instance, in November 2020, Unifimoney Inc., a US-based company operating in robo advisory, announced a partnership with Quantel AI Inc. to launch AI-based robo-investing products as part of the Unifimoney investing platform. These products will use Quantel's proprietary AI engines to evaluate the risk profile and stated goals and advise on portfolio selection to meet the customer’s goals.

Major players in the robo advisory market are Betterment LLC, Charles Schwab & Co. Inc., Wealthfront Corporation, Personal Capital Corporation, Bambu, Blooom Inc., Ellevest, FutureAdvisor, Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited, SigFig Wealth Management, The Vanguard Group Inc., SoFi Wealth, Hedgeable Inc., WiseBanyan Inc., AssetBuilder Inc., Ally Financial Inc., Wealthsimple, Axos Invest Inc., Scalable Capital, Moneyfarm, Acorns, United Income, T. Rowe Price, Rebellion Research, WealthNavi, TD Ameritrade, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios, Stash Invest, Fincite, Ginmon Vermogensverwaltung GmbH, and Social Finance Inc.

The global robo advisory market segmentation is categorised by service type into direct plan-based/goal-based, comprehensive wealth advisory; by provider into fintech robo advisors, banks, traditional wealth managers, others; by business model into pure robo advisors, hybrid robo advisors; by end-user into healthcare, education, retail, others.

In 2021, North America was the largest region in the robo advisory market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global robo-advisory market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global robo advisory market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide robo advisory market overviews, robo advisory market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, robo advisory market segments and geographies, robo advisory market trends, robo advisory market drivers, robo advisory market restraints, robo advisory market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Financial Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Lending And Payments, Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage, Investments, Foreign Exchange Services), By Size Of Business (Small And Medium Business, Large Business), By End User (Individuals, Corporates, Government, Investment Institution) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Fintech Market - By Type Of Service (Payments, Wealth Management, Insurance, Personal Loans, Personal Finance, Fund Transfer), By Technology (Mobile Commerce And Transfers, Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics), By Service Provider (Payment Processors, Securities Brokerages And Investment Firms, Banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Wealth Management Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Funds, Trusts, And Other Financial Vehicles, Asset Management, Portfolio Management And Investment Advice), By Advisory Mode (Human Advisory, Robo Advisory, Hybrid), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium And Small Enterprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/