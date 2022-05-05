Sureify Enlists Mike Reeves to Lead Ongoing Account Success for Existing Carrier Partners
Former Hannover Re executive and life insurance veteran steps into the role of Vice President, Strategic Account Manager.
Mike is a great fit for the role—he's an established insurance veteran with deep technical expertise, has experience delivering and implementing technology, and truly understands account management.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As insurtech leader Sureify continues to expand, the organization recognizes the need for continued focus and an even greater investment into its existing customer base. To meet this demand, Sureify has onboarded Mike Reeves, former Vice President, Life Solutions at Hannover Re, who touts more than 25 years of life insurance industry experience. Under his strategic direction and alignment across the customer-centric functions within the organization, Sureify will continue driving—and even enhance—the significant value partnering carriers have come to expect from the insurtech.
— Bryan Padgette
As he acclimates into his new VP, Strategic Account Manager role, Reeves will be tasked with building, maintaining and expanding relationships within Sureify’s directory of current carriers. He and his team will accomplish this by listening to insurers’ individualized needs, providing them with ongoing feedback and solutions, and helping uncover areas of opportunity so that they get the most out of their relationship with Sureify. This expanded investment into Sureify’s established account base will help them stay ahead of the ongoing adoption of innovative technology and overall digital transformation across the life insurance industry.
Mike Reeves brings an incredible depth of technical knowledge paired with extensive experience cultivating customer relationships to his position at Sureify. During his time at Hannover Re, he developed the pricing strategy for the hr | ReFlex product, negotiated client contracts to meet company goals, and oversaw client relationships pre- and post-implementation. All this, coupled with his well-defined connections across the life insurance space and dedication to the continual success of his customers, will be critical in this new role.
Reeves, a Sureify supporter for several years, shared why now is the right time to make this career move, “At Sureify, there’s an opportunity to make a huge impact in the industry, and I have a vested interest in helping the company grow. I’ve worked with and cheered on the team from the sidelines since the beginning, but I’ve realized it’s time for me to get in the game.” He continued, “Sureify’s products are unique in the fact that they’re not one-size-fits-all, and so I look forward to working with our existing customers to see how we can continue to enhance each carrier’s unique digital transformation strategy.”
Bryan Padgette, Senior Vice President at Sureify, shared his excitement about the carefully selected addition to his team. “I believe it’s so much easier to provide true customer support when you fully understand the nature of a client’s business, which is why I know Mike is right for the job.” He continued, “He’s an established life insurance veteran with deep technical expertise, has experience delivering and implementing technology, and truly understands account management, so I’m excited to see how he’ll work with our partnering carriers and uncover additional value for them—based on their needs.”
About Sureify
Sureify’s mission is to modernize the life insurance industry by helping carriers acquire, service, and engage their customers with one enterprise platform: Lifetime. Sureify enables omnichannel sales with LifetimeACQUIRE, a product that drives placement rates via quoting, e-application, automated underwriting, and new business transmission. With LifetimeSERVICE, insurers are offering their in-force customers comprehensive self-service portals and native applications. Lastly, LifetimeENGAGE fosters a lifelong relationship between carriers and their policyholders with multifaceted engagement programs and analytics, leading to greater lifetime value of each policyholder. Visit www.sureify.com to learn more.
