Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,029 in the last 365 days.

Governor McKee Statement on Confirmation of Maria Cimini to Lead Office of Healthy Aging

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today issued the following statement regarding last night's Senate vote confirming Maria E. Cimini as Director of the Office of Healthy Aging (OHA).

"Maria Cimini has the compassion to advocate for older Rhode Islanders and adults with disabilities, the skill to connect that population with the resources they need, and the experience to serve with a focus on equity," said Governor McKee. "Under her leadership, the Office of Healthy Aging will support the needs of our aging community, providing this population with the opportunity to age in our state with strength and grace. Congratulations Maria, welcome to the team."

###

You just read:

Governor McKee Statement on Confirmation of Maria Cimini to Lead Office of Healthy Aging

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.