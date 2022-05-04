Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Market is set to experience a significant growth rate | Accenture plc, Capgemini SE

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for real-time big data analysis and growing adoption of the ‘Bring Your Own Device’ trend is driving the Internet of Things (IoT) integration market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) integration market is projected to be valued at USD 8.21 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market for Internet of Things (IoT) integration is expected to expand significantly during the forecasted period, due to growing adoption of the ‘Bring Your Own Device trend’ in the modern business model. Rise in legal enforcement and regulations is anticipated to propel the market further during the forecast period. The Internet of Things (IoT) integration market is also driven by increasing federal regulators that promote the growth of data integration across different apps and devices worldwide.

However, the dearth of uniformity of procedures for Internet of Things (IoT) would hamper the Internet of Things (IoT) integration market during the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/418

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Market Research Report is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Wipro Limited, Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Corporation, and HCL Technologies Limited as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/418

Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2020, Callisto Integration Corporation was acquired by Accenture plc. Callisto Integration Corporation, a consultancy and technology services company headquartered in Canada, offers automated production services to major players operating in food & beverage, chemical, utilities, and other sectors. Accenture would deliver a rare mix of production, infrastructure, and analytics capabilities with this acquisition.

The small & medium enterprises segment is the largest segment of the market, likely to expand at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period. It is essential that Internet of Things (IoT) is embedded into structures for expansion of small and medium enterprises and data is a key part of it.

Insertion and analysis of Big Data analytics help small and medium businesses connect with customers efficiently, improving their efficiency, lowering running costs, testing decisions, and identifying trends.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Integration market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-integration-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) integration market on the basis of organization, service, application, and region.

Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Testing Services

Advisory Services

Application Management Services

Database Management Services

Device and Platform Management Services

Network Protocol Management Services

Third-party API Management Services

System Design & Architecture Services

Service Provisioning & Directory Management Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Smart Retail

Energy & Utilities

Smart Healthcare

Smart Logistics & Transportation

Home Automation & Smart Building

Industrial Manufacturing Automation

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Integration market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) Integration market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/418

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Pet Food Packaging Market @ https://marketographics.com/pet-food-packaging-market-share-size-global-driving-factors-by-manufacturers-growth-opportunities-regions-type-and-application-revenue-market-forecast-to-2027/

8K Technology Market @ https://marketographics.com/8k-technology-market-top-manufacturers-size-business-scenario-share-growth-insights-industry-analysis-trends-and-forecasts-report-2028/

Multi-Rotor Drone Market @ https://marketographics.com/multi-rotor-drone-market-research-report-demand-industry-analysis-share-growth-applications-types-and-forecasts-report-2027/

Logistics Robots Market @ https://marketographics.com/logistics-robots-market-growing-at-a-cagr-of-15-3-strategic-analysis-and-future-scenarios-2027/

Telepresence Robot Market @ https://marketographics.com/telepresence-robot-market-swot-analysis-cagr-production-supply-supply-demand-gap-mantaro-networks-inc-amy-robotics-double-robotics-vgo-communications/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/internet-of-things-integration-market