Latest Report on Silicone Market Size to Reach USD 26.09 Billion in 2028 - at a CAGR of 6.8% by Emergen Research

Market Size – USD 15.53 Bn in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increasing involvement of government regulatory bodies in value chain

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global silicone market size reached USD 15.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the key factors driving steady global silicone market revenue growth are increasing development of antimicrobial silicone elastomers and increasing use of silicone in various industries. Silicone's increasing use in fabrics, paper, leather wrapping, labels, and airbags is also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Silicone has been used as a solvent, adhesive, foaming agent, an anti-foaming agent in such applications. Silicones are used in a range of processes in textile mills, such as the producing of yarns and the final product. Silicones provides yarn or fabric lubrication, foam control, and softening. Silicones are also used on the finished product as hydrophobic coatings.

The study on the Global silicone Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The silicone market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the silicone industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall silicone industry

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, KCC Corporation, Silchem Inc., Specialty Silicone Products, Inc., and Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Construction segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Because of their moisture resistance, high strength, and characteristics, silicones are widely utilized in the construction industry. Silicones are utilized in various construction materials, such as glasses, concrete, marble, aluminum, metal, and polymers, that are used in both residential and commercial buildings.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to robust presence of key market players including Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., KCC Corporation, and Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. are among others in countries in the region.

Fluids segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. increasing demand for cosmetic products is expected to boost demand, due to rise in spending capacity, increasing demand for personal care products, and increased use of silicones as an ingredient in coatings and adhesives.



Emergen Research has segmented the global silicone on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gels

Elastomers

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

High-Temperature Vulcanized (HTV)

Room Temperature Vulcanized (RTV)

Fluids

Straight Silicone Fluids

Modified Silicone Fluids

Resins

Others

Emulsions

Adhesives

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Elastomeric Components

Conditioning Agents

Binders

Surfactants

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Healthcare

Construction

Energy

Consumer Goods & Personal Care

Industrial Processes

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Silicone market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Silicone market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

