Governor Wolf Announces Lewis Lumber to Create 100 Jobs in Clarion County with First Manufacturing Operation in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Lewis Lumber and Milling, Inc., a producer of unfinished hardwood wide plank flooring, cabinet moldings and components, is opening its first manufacturing operation in Pennsylvania and will create 100 new jobs in Clarion County.

“I am very pleased that Lewis Lumber has selected Pennsylvania as the home of their second facility,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our prime northeast location will allow the company to distribute their product easily, and our dedicated and skilled workforce will provide them with top-notch employees. This is a great move for the company and for the commonwealth.”

Lewis Lumber has acquired a vacant facility, formerly the Sealy mattress plant, located at 16289 Rt. 322 in Clarion. The company’s investment in this project will include building renovations, new construction, and machinery and equipment.

“Pennsylvania’s hardwoods and forestry industry is known for its quality and sustainability, which made selecting Clarion County as the home of our new manufacturing facility an easy choice,” said Tom Edwards, Chief Operating Officer, Lewis Lumber. “Pennsylvania also provides a completely different species and population of trees – northern red oaks, white oak, and white hard maple – that we need for our product lines. We look forward to a successful future in the commonwealth.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $340,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $200,000 workforce development grant to help train workers, a $2 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program. Lewis Lumber has committed to create at least 100 new jobs and invest approximately $15.2 million into the project within the next three years.

“This is the highest capital investment of a Governor’s Action Team project in Clarion County in the last seven years, and DCED is proud to have had a hand in bringing the company to Pennsylvania,” said Neil Weaver, DCED Acting Secretary. “Lewis Lumber will create a significant number of jobs in the region and breathe new life into a formerly vacant building – a win for the community, the company, and the commonwealth.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT), an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Through GAT, Gov. Wolf has invested more than $17.3 billion over the past seven years to support 413 completed projects, create more than 46,250 new jobs, and retain more than 140,500 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) was also involved in the project.

“Lewis Lumber’s expansion into Clarion County is a bright sign toward the opportunities surrounding manufacturing and the lumber industry here in northwestern Pennsylvania,” said Jarred Heuer, Executive Director of the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation. “Lewis Lumber is a people-oriented business, which should do very well toward building our local economy and empowering our community. The CCEDC is very excited to welcome them to Clarion County.”

Founded in 2011 in Tennessee, Lewis Lumber is a family-owned business with three generations of lumber business experience helping to create high-quality plank hardwood flooring and cabinet moldings.

