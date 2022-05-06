Musk, Obama, Jamie Dimon & Warren Buffett: Ronn Torossian Releases List of Ten Leaders that Excel in Communication

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, founder of 5WPR says that great business leaders have great communication skills. They understand public relations. They can take a message, artfully craft it, and deliver it in a way that helps employees understand it and what they need to do.

In addition to having these core competencies, effective business executives also possess a number of personal traits that allow them to communicate effectively with their teams. These traits include charisma and the ability to manage their emotions while also having empathy for others. Good business leaders also have the ability to listen before speaking or taking action. Leaders with these qualities can connect with employees at all levels. They use this connection to motivate their teams and maximize individual performance. In turn, motivated individuals become engaged employees who are willing to put forth discretionary effort on behalf of their organization.

Many companies make an effort to develop these communication skills among their top leaders through executive coaching or training programs that focus on leadership development or emotional intelligence.

Here are ten business and political leaders who Ronn Torossian says are great communicators:

Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama is a great orator and communicator who used these skills well on his way to becoming the President of the United States. His speeches will be studied for generations to come, as they were very inspirational, especially his first election victory speech in 2008 where he said: 'If there is anyone out there who still doubts that America is a place where all things are possible; who still wonders if the dream of our founders is alive in our time; who still questions the power of our democracy, tonight is your answer.'

Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. will go down in history as one of the greatest leaders of all time, due mostly to his 'I Have a Dream' speech, which inspired millions. The reason his speeches were so relatable and vivid was because of the way King used words to paint pictures in listeners’ minds. He was able to affect the perception and actions of millions through his speeches.

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton is one of the world's most recognizable speakers. He makes his content relatable and conversational, even when speaking in front of large crowds. Sometimes his speeches feel like a one-on-one conversation. Being able to make complex topics simple by using stories, analogies, and metaphors is one of the traits that have made him so successful as a communicator, President, and leader.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah's show may be over, but her impact on the world, and her ability to connect with audiences lives on. Her background as a talk show host has given her the skills needed to engage with any audience. She is also able to generate empathy, which helps her listeners relate to her message, even when it's about difficult topics or complex issues.

Steve Jobs

Jobs’ keynotes are known for their passion and inspiration, as well as their energy, which makes people want to listen to them. His passion and enthusiasm come through in his speeches. He talks with a sense of clarity and conviction. He was able to persuade people to buy new products that they never knew they needed or wanted. Jobs once said: “Communication is the most important skill any leader can possess.”

Sheryl Sandberg

COO of Facebook, Sandberg has strong communication skills which are essential for her role as COO at Facebook. She communicates with employees throughout the day by sending emails, texts, and WhatsApp messages. She also leads a weekly meeting with Facebook’s executives to keep everyone on the same page.

Warren Buffett

One of the secrets behind Buffett’s success is his communication style. Buffett is known for his folksy communication style that makes him relatable to investors. He was also one of the first corporate leaders who spoke about investing in a straightforward manner. He communicates in a way that makes him easy to understand and follow. His track record of successful investments informs his credibility and makes convincing people effortless for one of the world’s richest men.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk has many qualities that a lot of people don’t find appealing, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s a terrific inventor, entrepreneur, and communicator. Musk knows the power his tongue wields and uses it well. He’s particularly active on Twitter, which he just bought, and you’ll find the Tesla CEO letting the world know his thoughts on anything from Jeff Bezos’ space program to Cryptocurrency.

Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Group

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson is an excellent communicator whose success is a direct result of his ability to communicate effectively. In fact, he says that effective communication is the reason he has been able to build a global brand. This philosophy has been central to his success that in a blog post for Inc., he advises readers to "communicate clearly, and listen carefully."

"I have always believed that if you treat people well, they will treat you well in return," he says. "And I have never found it necessary to shout or throw my weight around to get my point across. Instead, I try to lead by example and inspire those around me. This approach has worked wonders in business and at home."

Branson's positive attitude and enthusiasm are contagious, which is why his employees feel compelled to work hard for him.

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., is known for being a good communicator who values honesty and transparency above all else. His humble style, and willingness to communicate through stories, examples, or analogies, have endeared him to many. These are the qualities that have made Dimon one of the most well-respected CEOs in the world.



