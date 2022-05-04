Field Programmable Gate Array Market to See Major Growth of USD 9.8 billion by 2027

Field Programmable Gate Array Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the presence of significant semiconductor manufacturers.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global field programmable gate array market is expected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2019 to USD 9.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region stands as a promising market for beauty devices and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It also holds the largest market share globally. All this is thanks to the presence of significant semiconductor manufacturers like Samsung and UMC in the APAC region. Growth is also boosted by the introduction of 5G networks in emerging economies. The markets in Japan, Taiwan, China, and India are growing, commanding significant shares in the regional market.

Key players in the global field programmable gate array market are EnSilica, Intel Corporation, QuickLogic Corporation, Flex Logic Technologies, Inc., Nuvation Engineering, EmuPro Consulting Private Limited, Achronix and Semiconductor Corporation among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global field programmable gate array market.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into flash, SRAM and anti-fuse. SRAM is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to its applications in outer space. It features high performance and flexibility. However, SRAM is volatile and has no power source to store data. On the basis of node size, the market has been segmented into <28 nm, 28 -90 nm, and >90 nm. The <28 sub-segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, as well as account for the largest market share. This is due to its applications in high end, complex sectors, ease of updating and reprogramming remote systems, and energy efficiency.

On the basis of end-users, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defence, telecommunications, electronics, automotive, industrial, data centres & computing, broadcasting, measurements & emulation, and healthcare. The data centres & computing segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR because of enhanced high-performance computing (HPC) usage in cloud computing frameworks.

