Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,999 in the last 365 days.

LingPerfect to Donate Part of its Profits to Charity for Mental Health Awareness Month

The leading US translation & localization provider vows to help those who suffer in silence.

Leading Translation and Localization Provider Vows to Help Those Suffering in Silence

Everyone deserves access to the support they need. That is why we are proud to donate part of the profits this Mental Health Awareness Month to organizations doing important work in this field.”
— Pawel Gromek, CEO at LingPerfect
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health is an important issue that often gets overlooked. 1 in 5 people will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime. And suicide, unfortunately, is the 10th leading cause of death in the US.

With this in mind, LingPerfect Translations is proud to announce that it will be donating part of its monthly profits to a charitable institution supporting the people affected by mental health issues.

"Mental health is a hugely important issue that often gets overlooked," says Paul Gromek, CEO of LingPerfect. "We believe that everyone deserves access to the resources and support they need, whether for themselves or someone they know. That is why we are so proud to be able to donate part of the profits this Mental Health Awareness Month to organizations doing important work in this field."

This donation is part of the company's commitment to social responsibility and giving back to the community.

About LingPerfect Translations:
LingPerfect is a leading provider of professional translation, localization, and interpreting services. With over 15 years on the market and more than 200 languages covered, LingPerfect is ISO 9001:2015 and 17100:2015 Certified and guarantees the highest level of quality assurance. Members of the American Translators Association-ATA, and the Globalization & Localization Association-GALA, LingPerfect enables businesses of all sizes to ace their targets in reaching their global markets.

Pawel Gromek
LingPerfect Translations, Inc.
+1 (888) 808-8166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

LingPerfect to Donate Part of its Profits to Charity for Mental Health Awareness Month

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.