LingPerfect to Donate Part of its Profits to Charity for Mental Health Awareness Month
Leading Translation and Localization Provider Vows to Help Those Suffering in Silence
Everyone deserves access to the support they need. That is why we are proud to donate part of the profits this Mental Health Awareness Month to organizations doing important work in this field.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health is an important issue that often gets overlooked. 1 in 5 people will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime. And suicide, unfortunately, is the 10th leading cause of death in the US.
— Pawel Gromek, CEO at LingPerfect
With this in mind, LingPerfect Translations is proud to announce that it will be donating part of its monthly profits to a charitable institution supporting the people affected by mental health issues.
"Mental health is a hugely important issue that often gets overlooked," says Paul Gromek, CEO of LingPerfect. "We believe that everyone deserves access to the resources and support they need, whether for themselves or someone they know. That is why we are so proud to be able to donate part of the profits this Mental Health Awareness Month to organizations doing important work in this field."
This donation is part of the company's commitment to social responsibility and giving back to the community.
About LingPerfect Translations:
LingPerfect is a leading provider of professional translation, localization, and interpreting services. With over 15 years on the market and more than 200 languages covered, LingPerfect is ISO 9001:2015 and 17100:2015 Certified and guarantees the highest level of quality assurance. Members of the American Translators Association-ATA, and the Globalization & Localization Association-GALA, LingPerfect enables businesses of all sizes to ace their targets in reaching their global markets.
