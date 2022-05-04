Submit Release
Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of May 9

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
County Wide Various Various Sign Replacement & Repairs
County Wide          Various Various County Wide Complaints
I80 Keystone Shortway Road 62 to 72 EB/WB Side Dozing
SR 338 SR0338 SH Beaver Twp. Mill and Fill Patching
SR 4033 Tylersburg Road Farmington Twp. Pipe Replacement, General Drainage Work
SR 2007 Huckleberry Ridge Beaver Twp. Bridge Repair
I80 Keystone Shortway Road 62 to 72 EB/WB Shoulder Cutting
       
SR 3002 Bela Road Perry Twp. Bridge Repair
SR 322 Twenty eight Division HW  Clarion Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 208 SR 0208 SH Beaver & Salem Twp. Mill and Fill Patching
SR2007 Curllsville Road Porter Twp.  
SR2007 Curllsville Road Porter Twp. Ditching Pipe Flushing Rockline

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.

