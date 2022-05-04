Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of May 9
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Replacement & Repairs
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide Complaints
|I80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|62 to 72 EB/WB
|Side Dozing
|SR 338
|SR0338 SH
|Beaver Twp.
|Mill and Fill Patching
|SR 4033
|Tylersburg Road
|Farmington Twp.
|Pipe Replacement, General Drainage Work
|SR 2007
|Huckleberry Ridge
|Beaver Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|I80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|62 to 72 EB/WB
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3002
|Bela Road
|Perry Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|SR 322
|Twenty eight Division HW
|Clarion Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 208
|SR 0208 SH
|Beaver & Salem Twp.
|Mill and Fill Patching
|SR2007
|Curllsville Road
|Porter Twp.
|Ditching Pipe Flushing Rockline
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.